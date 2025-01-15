Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker

Two people holding an illuminated JBL Pulse 5.
We've already reported that the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 4 can be yours at a cheaper price. However, if you want a loud and light show-capable speaker, we encourage you to act fast and grab the JBL Pulse 5 with this offer now.

Walmart is currently selling this handsome fella at a sweet $52 discount, allowing you to grab one for only $198, down from $249.95. And while we've seen better deals on this speaker in the past — like a $65 markdown — Walmart's offer is the best available right now, as neither Amazon nor Best Buy is selling this device at a discounted price at the time of writing.

JBL Pulse 5: Save 21% at Walmart!

Get the light show-capable JBL Pulse 5 for $52 off at Walmart. The speaker offers a loud sound and delivers a beautiful light show, which syncs to the beat. It's great for gatherings and is even more tempting at its current price. Act fast and save while you can!
$52 off (21%)
$198
$249 95
Buy at Walmart


The JBL Pulse 5 was designed to fill whole gatherings with sound, which is why it delivers such powerful audio. And to make the experience even more exciting, it boasts a gorgeous 360-degree light show, which syncs to the beat. Of course, you can adjust both the sound and light effects in the JBL Portable app, allowing you to tailor your listening experience to your taste.

What's more, our friend here boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's fully dust-tight and can survive submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. So, don't worry, it should survive a few accidental spills. Adding to its durability is its good battery life, providing up to 12 hours of listening time on one charge.

All in all, the JBL Pulse 5 offers great value and is even better buy at its current price at Walmart. So, don't hesitate and save on one now before the offer expires!
