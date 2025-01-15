Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We've already reported that the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 4 can be yours at a cheaper price. However, if you want a loud and light show-capable speaker, we encourage you to act fast and grab the JBL Pulse 5 with this offer now.
Walmart is currently selling this handsome fella at a sweet $52 discount, allowing you to grab one for only $198, down from $249.95. And while we've seen better deals on this speaker in the past — like a $65 markdown — Walmart's offer is the best available right now, as neither Amazon nor Best Buy is selling this device at a discounted price at the time of writing.
The JBL Pulse 5 was designed to fill whole gatherings with sound, which is why it delivers such powerful audio. And to make the experience even more exciting, it boasts a gorgeous 360-degree light show, which syncs to the beat. Of course, you can adjust both the sound and light effects in the JBL Portable app, allowing you to tailor your listening experience to your taste.
What's more, our friend here boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's fully dust-tight and can survive submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. So, don't worry, it should survive a few accidental spills. Adding to its durability is its good battery life, providing up to 12 hours of listening time on one charge.
All in all, the JBL Pulse 5 offers great value and is even better buy at its current price at Walmart. So, don't hesitate and save on one now before the offer expires!
