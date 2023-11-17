Amazon discounts the light show-capable JBL Pulse 4 for Black Friday, turning it into a dazzling bargain

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Smartphones are great and all, but unfortunately, a smartphone alone can't provide sound for an entire party. However, you can do so with an awesome-sounding Bluetooth speaker. And if you are currently on the hunt for one, you'll be pleased to learn that you can now snatch a speaker with a nice and loud sound without breaking the bank.

At the moment, the budget-friendly JBL Pulse 4 is enjoying a sweet 40% discount on Amazon for Black Friday. When we turn the percentage into cash, it appears you will save $100 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal right now.

JBL Pulse 4: Save $100!

Grab the JBL Pulse 4 from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The speaker sounds amazing and delivers its own light show.
$100 off (40%)
$149 98
$249 95
Buy at Amazon


The JBL Pulse 4 packs a 360-degree speaker array, which gives great and loud sound, perfect for large gatherings. Moreover, the speaker supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, which allows it to pair with other compatible JBL speakers. So, in case you want more power and have a friend with another PartyBoost-compatible JBL speaker, you can pair the two devices for an even more amazing listening experience.

In order for your party to be even more mesmerizing, the JBL Pulse 4 comes with a 360-degree LED light show, which has four different profiles. On top of that, the speaker is IPX7 certified, which means it can survive water submersion in up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, you can use it in proximity to water like pools, for example.

In terms of battery life, the JBL Pulse 4 should be able to provide up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. But keep in mind that the battery life depends on how loudly you're playing those songs. So, if you're blasting them at full volume, the speaker might not last for that long.

As you can see, the JBL Pulse 4 may be a budget speaker, but it has a lot to offer for its pocket-friendly price, which, by the way, is now even more budget-friendly thanks to Amazon's Black Friday discount. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a JBL Pulse 4 for less today.
