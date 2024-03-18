At 40% off, the JBL Pulse 4 will elevate your gatherings with an epic light show and great sound at an affordable price

Up Next:
Now that the weather is getting warmer and warmer, you'll probably be spending more time outside. You'll also be able to have big gatherings with your friends. And it's always a nice touch to have a song playing in the background while enjoying lovely conversations with your besties.
However, even if you own a phone with loud speakers, such as the high-end Galaxy S24+, currently discounted by $150 on Amazon, you may find yourself in need of something more powerful for your next gathering. And that's precisely where this fantastic deal comes into play.
However, we suggest you act fast and snatch a JBL Pulse 4 now, as the discount is decreasing. A few weeks ago, the speaker was discounted by 48% and bargain hunters were able to grab it for $121 off its price. Today, the markdown is 40%, which is still considerable but significantly lower than before. So, act quickly and snatch a JBL Pulse 4 at a discounted price before it's too late, as you never know when Amazon will return it to its usual price.
Amazon is currently selling the budget-friendly JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker at a lovely 40% discount, letting you get one for almost $100 off its price. What's even better is that both color options of the JBL Pulse 4 are enjoying the same price cut, allowing you to score sweet savings regardless of the color you go for.
The JBL Pulse 4 boasts a 360-degree speaker array, delivering loud sound perfect for large gatherings. However, if you need more power, you can pair this bad boy with other JBL speakers via JBL's PartyBoost functionality for an even more loud experience. Additionally, the speaker has a 360-degree LED light show and boasts an IPX7 water-resistance rating.
In terms of battery life, the JBL Pulse 4 should be able to provide you with up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. But it may not be able to last you that long if you use it at its full capabilities, as battery life depends on how much you've cranked up the volume.
Things that are NOT allowed: