Amazon has the noise-cancelling JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds on sale at an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Primarily known and pretty much universally adored for its extensive line of (dumb) portable speakers for all budgets and tastes, JBL is a veteran of the audio industry in its entirety, which means that the now Samsung-owned brand (through subsidiary Harman International) is involved in other market segments as well.
One of those is of course the Apple-dominated true wireless earbuds sector, where JBL also rivals its parent company's popular Galaxy Buds family with reasonably well-reviewed products like the Live Pro 2.
These are... not very new, having seen daylight around a year and a half ago, but that's actually one of the key reasons why you might want to consider purchasing them right now at a lower-than-ever price. It's pretty obvious that Amazon is currently offering a new record high discount of 75 bucks (or 50 percent) in black, blue, and silver colorways to clear out its inventory before inevitably discontinuing the JBL Live Pro 2.
That's made even clearer by the fact that this product is already listed as "sold out" in all paint jobs on JBL's official US website, while retailers like Best Buy feature no traces of its existence whatsoever on their respective portals. Even Amazon has the pink flavor "temporarily out of stock", and that "temporary" situation could turn permanent at any moment.
"Normally" available for $149.95 a pair, the noise-cancelling Live Pro 2 have obviously scored substantial discounts a number of times before today. But as far as we know, the last time they went below the psychological $100 mark was all the way back in December 2022.
That's right, you're looking at making a deal here that was not offered by Amazon during its recently concluded Prime Day event... or the Prime Day sale before that, and no, you don't need a Prime membership or anything else to qualify for the irresistible new promo.
You just have to embrace the "true adaptive" active noise cancellation technology, JBL Signature Sound, up to 40 hours of battery life (with the wireless charging case factored in), and six microphone-powered call clarity of the JBL Live Pro 2 as the best possible features available today at the reduced price of these puppies, which shouldn't be terribly difficult to do.
Things that are NOT allowed: