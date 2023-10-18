The JBL Live Free 2 are 50% off right now at Amazon, the temptation is real

35 hours of playtime and Qi-compatible charging with the JBL Live Free 2, now half the price These TWS earbuds are a no-brainer with this 50% off Amazon deal. Anyone that needs something cool (without breaking the bank) can rejoice. The JBL signature sound is provided by the 11 mm dynamic drivers. 15 minutes of speed charging should get you another four hours of playtime. $75 off (50%) Buy at Amazon

As the poet puts it, “The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it” and, oh boy, 50% discounts sure is the type of temptation we just love to give in to.Enter the JBL Live Free 2. Long story short, for half the price of these TWS, you get 35 hours of playtime,True Adaptive Noise Canceling, Smart Ambient, and beamforming mics.Battery is plenty; it will get you through a day and a half, but realistically speaking, you’ll get more out of the pair since you won’t be using these for 35 hours straight at a time – sleep is king. For clear calls, there are six beamforming mics, which are useful when it’s time to connect to your preferred voice assistant for seamless, hands-free control.The case is Qi-compatible, and just 15 minutes of speed charging will give you another four hours of playtime.The True Adaptive Noise Canceling lowers the outer world volume; while Smart Ambient keeps you alert to your surroundings because one has to be aware all the time in the big city.Back to the hardware side of things: you can expect the JBL signature sound from the 11 mm dynamic drivers. The oval tubes come with silicon tips, and a slim pill shape design for a snug fit, even for smaller ears. Matching the ear size is not just for comfort, but it’s also important for obtaining correct sound qualities and call performance. So, feel free to change the earbud tips to ones that fit perfectly in your ear.