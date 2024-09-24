Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The hot new JBL Live Beam 3 can be yours at their best price on Amazon

Looking for a quality pair of wireless earbuds that offer incredible ANC quality and plenty of useful features? Well, you should check out the JBL Live Beam 3. These recently released puppies already sport a juicy 25% markdown on Amazon, though only for a limited time.

$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, that's also the earbuds' first substantial discount since their release several months ago. Keep in mind that neither Best Buy nor Walmart have the same $50 discount on the Live Beam 3, which can normally set you back almost $200. That said, only the Silver-coated earbuds arrive for 25% off their list price. If you want any of the three other available paintjobs, you'd have to settle for a humbler 15% discount.

With their remarkable ANC performance, the newly released JBL earbuds are good enough to rival some of the best options on the market. They're particularly effective in reducing lows and mids, creating a much more enjoyable commute. Of course, you can always use the Transparency mode in case you want to stay in tune with your surroundings.

And how do they perform on the audio front? Most people should be pretty satisfied with the audio. You get enough heat in the low frequencies, meaning deep bass, and plenty of action in the higher frequencies. That said, the mids are slightly underemphasized, which isn't a downside but makes these puppies less "flat" than, say, the AirPods Pro 2.

What's particularly neat here is the smart charging case. It features a 1.45-inch touchscreen, allowing you to customize your earbuds, change the EQ settings, manage phone calls, or view messages, to mention just a few. Add to this the long battery life of up to 48 hours with the charging case and no special features, plus up to four hours of extra juice from a 10-minute charge, and you've got something truly remarkable.

So, why not give the JBL Live Beam 3 a try while they're cheaper than they've ever been? Grab a pair in Silver at Amazon and enjoy your 25% savings! And don't forget that this promo won't stay live forever.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless