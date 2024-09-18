JBL's Live 660NC deliver good sound and up to 50 hours of playtime at more budget price on Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Finding good-sounding headphones with outstanding battery life at an affordable price can be challenging. For instance, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer up to 56 hours of playtime with ANC turned on, but these headphones are pricey — though they are currently discounted by $130 at Best Buy. But if you take advantage of this deal you're currently reading, you can score a pair of cans with a whopping 50 hours of listening time for just under $140.

JBL Live 660NC: Save $60 on Amazon!

Grab the JBL Live 660NC on Amazon and save $60 in the process. This way, you can score a pair for under $140. The headphones offer good sound and deliver up to a whopping 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. They are a real bang for your buck at their current price. Act fast and save now!
$60 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


The headphones in question are the JBL Live 660NC, which are currently enjoying a sweet $60 discount on Amazon, cutting 30% off their price. Even though this markdown isn't as big as the $101 (50%) price cut we saw in June, it's still a solid deal. Act fast, though, as this offer has been around for a few weeks, and it would be a shame to miss out. These headphones may be affordable, but they have a lot to offer.

We already said they deliver up to 50 hours of listening time. And while their playtime drops to up to 40 hours with their ANC on, it's still an impressive battery life. In addition, they pack 40mm drivers, offering a balanced and natural sound. You can also tailor their audio to your taste via the built-in EQ functionality in their companion JBL Headphones app.

On the other hand, their ANC could have been better, but you rarely find top-notch noise cancellation in budget headphones. Fortunately, these fellas offer good noise isolation.

In short, the JBL Live 660NC are budget-friendly headphones that offer a lot of value at their current price. They have good sound and their amazing battery life will let you enjoy your songs for hours on end. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch your new JBL Live 660NC at a lovely discount now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

