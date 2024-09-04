Enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime with the JBL Live 660NC, now 30% off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for new headphones with great battery life and an affordable price tag? Well, look no further and just buy the JBL Live 660NC with this deal.
At the moment, Amazon is offering a sweet 30% discount on these fellas, resulting in savings of $60. So, instead of spending about $200, you can get a pair for just under $140. While the current markdown is quite shy of the $101 (50%) price cut the headphones enjoyed in June, it's still pretty significant, especially considering that these headphones offer up to a whopping 50 hours of playtime.
Yes! You'll be able to enjoy your songs for two days non-stop and then some before the need to charge your cans. Of course, their listening time decreases when you turn ANC on. But even then, you'll get up to 40 hours of playtime.
Speaking of ANC, the noise cancellation here is what you'd expect from affordable headphones, so it isn't superb by any means. Yet, the headphones do offer good noise isolation.
All in all, the JBL Live 660NC may be affordable headphones but offer a lot for their budget-friendly price. And given that they are now even more pocket-friendly, we encourage you to tap the deal button located at the beginning of this lovely article and get a pair of brand-new JBL Live 660NC at a discounted price today!
At the moment, Amazon is offering a sweet 30% discount on these fellas, resulting in savings of $60. So, instead of spending about $200, you can get a pair for just under $140. While the current markdown is quite shy of the $101 (50%) price cut the headphones enjoyed in June, it's still pretty significant, especially considering that these headphones offer up to a whopping 50 hours of playtime.
Yes! You'll be able to enjoy your songs for two days non-stop and then some before the need to charge your cans. Of course, their listening time decreases when you turn ANC on. But even then, you'll get up to 40 hours of playtime.
Speaking of ANC, the noise cancellation here is what you'd expect from affordable headphones, so it isn't superb by any means. Yet, the headphones do offer good noise isolation.
Another impressive feature is their balanced and natural sound courtesy of their 40mm drivers. And if you find the out-of-the-box sound isn't to your taste, you can easily tailor it to your preferences via the built-in EQ in the companion JBL Headphones app.
All in all, the JBL Live 660NC may be affordable headphones but offer a lot for their budget-friendly price. And given that they are now even more pocket-friendly, we encourage you to tap the deal button located at the beginning of this lovely article and get a pair of brand-new JBL Live 660NC at a discounted price today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: