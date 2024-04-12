Up Next:
The good-sounding JBL Live 660NC are now 35% more budget-friendly on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Getting a set of good-sounding headphones at a lovely discount is always welcome. And you now have another chance to score sweet savings on a nice set of cans.
At the moment, Amazon is selling the affordable JBL Live 660NC for $70 off their price, resulting in a sweet 35% discount if you get a pair through this deal. Furthermore, all three color options of these handsome fellas are discounted by that much, allowing you to grab a set that best fits your style and save some cash in the process.
Packing 40mm drivers, the JBL Live 660NC provide JBL's famous balanced and natural sound profile. In case this is not what you prefer, you can easily tailor their audio to your liking via the built-in EQ in their companion JBL Headphones app.
In addition to their good sound, the JBL Live 660NC also pack an ANC functionality, which is good for the price but still a far cry from the ANC found on some of the best wireless headphones on the market. However, they have good noise isolation.
The JBL Live 660NC are indeed a real bang for your buck, especially at their discounted price. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to a pair of JBL Live 660NC for less today!
Another cool feature of these handsome fellas is their unbelievable battery life. They offer up to 40 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled, which is something remarkable for such affordable headphones. If you use them with their ANC turned off, you'll be able to enjoy a whopping 50 hours of playtime on a single charge!
