The good-sounding JBL Live 660NC are now 35% more budget-friendly on Amazon



The good-sounding JBL Live 660NC are now 35% more budget-friendly on Amazon
Getting a set of good-sounding headphones at a lovely discount is always welcome. And you now have another chance to score sweet savings on a nice set of cans.

At the moment, Amazon is selling the affordable JBL Live 660NC for $70 off their price, resulting in a sweet 35% discount if you get a pair through this deal. Furthermore, all three color options of these handsome fellas are discounted by that much, allowing you to grab a set that best fits your style and save some cash in the process.

JBL Live 660NC: Now $70 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the JBL Live 660NC headphones on Amazon and save $70 in the process. The headphones have good sound and deliver up to a whopping 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also have ANC and good noise isolation. The JBL Live 660NC are a real bargain, so act fast and get a pair at a discounted price while you can!
$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 660NC: Save 32% at Walmart!

In case you want new JBL headphones at an even more affordable price, feel free to go for the JBL Tune 660NC, which are discounted by 32% at Walmart.
$32 off (32%)
$67 99
$99 95
Buy at Walmart


Packing 40mm drivers, the JBL Live 660NC provide JBL's famous balanced and natural sound profile. In case this is not what you prefer, you can easily tailor their audio to your liking via the built-in EQ in their companion JBL Headphones app.

In addition to their good sound, the JBL Live 660NC also pack an ANC functionality, which is good for the price but still a far cry from the ANC found on some of the best wireless headphones on the market. However, they have good noise isolation.

Another cool feature of these handsome fellas is their unbelievable battery life. They offer up to 40 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled, which is something remarkable for such affordable headphones. If you use them with their ANC turned off, you'll be able to enjoy a whopping 50 hours of playtime on a single charge!

The JBL Live 660NC are indeed a real bang for your buck, especially at their discounted price. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to a pair of JBL Live 660NC for less today!




