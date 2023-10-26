Amazon cuts the price of the JBL Live 460NC by 50%, allowing you to score great JBL headphones for peanuts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding good-sounding headphones at a lower price can be hard sometimes. This is why we are constantly scouring the web for awesome headphone deals. And we have found another incredible offer that lets you snag a pair of awesome-sounding headphones for peanuts.
Right now, Amazon has the JBL Live 460NC on sale for half their price. This means you can currently snatch a pair of these nice headphones with a sweet, sweet $65 discount if you capitalize on this deal.
As self-respecting JBL headphones, the JBL Live 460NC sound pretty great, especially given their current budget price tag. Granted, they deliver a more neutral sound, which hip-hop lovers may not find appealing. However, their companion JBL app has an EQ functionality through which you can adjust the audio of your JBL Live 460NC entirely to your preferences.
Additionally, the JBL Live 460NC also have an ANC feature, which while definitely not among the best on the market, still does a pretty good job at muting some of the noises of the outside world.
The JBL Live 460NC offer a lot, and the best thing is that they can currently be yours for way, way less than usual. However, since no one knows how long this sweet deal will stay active, we suggest you act fast and grab a pair of JBL Live 460NC now while they are still enjoying that awesome 50% price cut on Amazon.
Right now, Amazon has the JBL Live 460NC on sale for half their price. This means you can currently snatch a pair of these nice headphones with a sweet, sweet $65 discount if you capitalize on this deal.
As self-respecting JBL headphones, the JBL Live 460NC sound pretty great, especially given their current budget price tag. Granted, they deliver a more neutral sound, which hip-hop lovers may not find appealing. However, their companion JBL app has an EQ functionality through which you can adjust the audio of your JBL Live 460NC entirely to your preferences.
Additionally, the JBL Live 460NC also have an ANC feature, which while definitely not among the best on the market, still does a pretty good job at muting some of the noises of the outside world.
Given that these are wireless headphones, you are probably curious about their battery life. We are happy to report that the JBL Live 460NC deliver up to 50 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC off. With ANC on, however, the battery life is up to 40 hours, which is still pretty awesome. Also, a 10-minute charge should get you up to 4 hours of listening time, which is great in case you run out of battery and can't wait for the headphones to fully charge themselves.
The JBL Live 460NC offer a lot, and the best thing is that they can currently be yours for way, way less than usual. However, since no one knows how long this sweet deal will stay active, we suggest you act fast and grab a pair of JBL Live 460NC now while they are still enjoying that awesome 50% price cut on Amazon.
Things that are NOT allowed: