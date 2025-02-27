Limited-time deal saves you 65% on the JBL Live 460NC, letting you get headphones for peanuts





JBL Live 460NC: Now a whopping 65% OFF at Woot! $44 95 $129 95 $85 off (65%) Save 65% on the JBL Live 460NC and score a pair for just under $45. The headphones deliver good sound, have decent ANC, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. They are a steal right now. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Woot



True, they may not rank among the absolute



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Overall, the JBL Live 460NC are a no-brainer for only $44.95. They offer good sound, decent ANC, and superb battery life. So, don't miss out—save big today! True, they may not rank among the absolute best wireless headphones on the market, but they still deliver good sound. Plus, you can always tailor them to match your taste via the EQ in their JBL companion app. In addition, they have good ANC, though they may struggle with reducing low-frequency sounds like bus or plane engines.The most notable feature, though, is their exceptional battery life. With ANC activated, you can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening. If you don't use the active noise cancellation, you should get up to 50 hours on a single charge. They also offer fast charging, providing up to four hours of playback after just a 10-minute charge.Overall, the JBL Live 460NC are a no-brainer for only $44.95. They offer good sound, decent ANC, and superb battery life. So, don't miss out—save big today!

Finding good-sounding headphones on a budget can be a challenge. When choosing expensive headphones, the choice usually comes down to flagship models from Sony, Bose, Beats, or Sennheiser. But when you're on a budget, you want to score as much as possible for as little as possible. The market is full of budget-friendly headphones that may not cost much, but they don't deliver much either.This is why we're excited to report that Woot is offering a massive 65% discount on the capable JBL Live 460NC, allowing you to score a pair for just $44.95. Given that the headphones are in new condition and that they usually go for about $130, this deal is obviously too good to pass up. But as with any other Woot deal, it'll be available for a short time. Therefore, we suggest you act fast and grab a pair as soon as possible, as these fellas are a steal at this price.