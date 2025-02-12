At 62% off, the JBL Live 460NC headphones are a sub-$50 steal that deliver up to 50 hours of playtime





JBL Live 460NC in Black: Now a whopping 62% OFF!

Get the JBL Live 460NC and score a pair for just under $50. The headphones offer good sound, have decent ANC, and deliver up to 50 hours of battery life.



Of course, these don't rank among the best wireless headphones on the market, but for only $50, we believe they offer great value and are an unmissable purchase. Plus, they deliver good sound, which you can tweak to your liking using the EQ in their JBL app.

What's more, they have pretty decent ANC, which does a decent job of reducing most background noise. However, it has a harder time reducing low-frequency sounds like bus or plane engines.

But the biggest highlight of these affordable cans is their superb battery life, offering up to 40 hours of listening time with ANC on. Disable the active noise cancellation and you're looking at up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, providing up to 4 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute top-up.

All in all, for just under $50, you'll score a pair of pretty capable headphones that sound good, have ANC, and offer incredible battery life.

You may think that $50 headphones don't offer good sound, so it's best to avoid them. And while you're probably right, this does not hold true for the $50 cans featured in this article. That's because their usual price is around $130.Yep, that's right! We're back with another bonkers offer on a set of capable headphones. This time, the audio product in question is the JBL Live 460NC, which are available at a hefty 62% discount on Amazon. With this price cut, you can score a pair for less than $50, making them an absolute steal.