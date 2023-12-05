Score a pair of JBL Live 460NC at half-price and get good headphones with astonishing battery life for peanuts

JBL Live 460NC: Now 50% OFF on Amazon! Snatch the JBL Live 460NC through this deal and save $65. The headphones have good sound and amazing battery life and are a real bargain, especially at their current price. $65 off (50%) Buy at Amazon

The JBL Live 460NC may be on the budget side; however, they deliver pretty nice audio for a pair of pocket-friendly headphones. And while their default sound profile is more neutral, you can use the EQ functionality in the JBL app to tailor the sound of your headphones to your liking.In addition to their surprisingly good audio capabilities, the JBL Live 460NC pack ANC functionality, which does a pretty good job of silencing some of the noises of the world outside.While the JBL Live 460NC don't exactly excel in audio quality or ANC, these bad boys exceed expectations in the battery department. With ANC turned on, they offer up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, with ANC turned off, their battery life goes up to a whopping 50 hours. Impressive right? Moreover, the headphones support fast charging, where a 10-minute charge should get you up to 4 hours of playback. Definitely not bad for a pair of budget cans.The JBL Live 460NC are a true bang for your buck. Not only do they come with a lovely budget price tag, but they also deliver good sound, pretty decent ANC, and phenomenal battery life. Just be sure to pull the trigger on this deal now, since tomorrow may be too late.