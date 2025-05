This Memorial Day, the JBL Flip 6 is a deal you don't want to miss

JBL Flip 6: Save 38% at Woot! $79 95 $129 95 $50 off (38%) The JBL Flip 6 is a high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker with an IP67 rating, great sound, and a sleek, compact design. It’s a favorite for music lovers and is now selling at its best price at Woot at a massive 38% discount. Don’t wait—this deal won’t stick around for long! Buy at Woot JBL Flip 6: Save 23% on Amazon! $30 off (23%) The JBL Flip 6 is a solid deal at its current Woot price—and it even comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. However, if you prefer shopping on Amazon, you can still save 23% there. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Scoring a top-tier Bluetooth speaker for under $80 is a rare find, especially when the device in question is none other than the much-loved JBL Flip 6 . Known for its punchy sound and deep bass, this compact powerhouse is perfect for people who like to enjoy their favorite songs on their own or in the company of friends. And right now, Woot is offering an incredible discount, making it hard to pass up.For a limited time, you can grab the Flip 6 for just $79.95 instead of its usual price of $129.95. That's an unbeatable 38% markdown, which saves you $50. Additionally, this is the biggest discount we've ever seen for this speaker, making Woot's offer one you don't want to miss. On top of the savings, you'll also score a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty, so you're covered in case anything goes wrong.It's worth noting that the offer has been up for grabs for a while, and there is no telling when it might expire. Therefore, it's a smart move to act fast and take advantage of it while you can because, at this price, the JBL Flip 6 is a total steal.In addition to its superb sound, it's also compact, making it an ideal travel companion. And if you want to use it to play at a gathering and think it isn't powerful enough for your needs, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature.Durability is another major selling point. Built to handle the elements, it boasts an IP67 rating that makes it both dustproof and water-resistant. In fact, it can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes without any issues. And with up to 12 hours of battery life, you won't be scrambling for a charger anytime soon.It's no surprise that the Flip 6 is such a fan favorite. With everything it offers, grabbing one at this price is a no-brainer. Don't sit on it—take advantage of this deal before it's gone!