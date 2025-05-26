This Memorial Day, the JBL Flip 6 is a deal you don't want to miss
The speaker is selling at its lowest price ever, making it a no-brainer given the top-quality sound and durability it offers.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Scoring a top-tier Bluetooth speaker for under $80 is a rare find, especially when the device in question is none other than the much-loved JBL Flip 6. Known for its punchy sound and deep bass, this compact powerhouse is perfect for people who like to enjoy their favorite songs on their own or in the company of friends. And right now, Woot is offering an incredible discount, making it hard to pass up.
Durability is another major selling point. Built to handle the elements, it boasts an IP67 rating that makes it both dustproof and water-resistant. In fact, it can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes without any issues. And with up to 12 hours of battery life, you won't be scrambling for a charger anytime soon.
For a limited time, you can grab the Flip 6 for just $79.95 instead of its usual price of $129.95. That's an unbeatable 38% markdown, which saves you $50. Additionally, this is the biggest discount we've ever seen for this speaker, making Woot's offer one you don't want to miss. On top of the savings, you'll also score a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty, so you're covered in case anything goes wrong.
In addition to its superb sound, it's also compact, making it an ideal travel companion. And if you want to use it to play at a gathering and think it isn't powerful enough for your needs, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature.
It's no surprise that the Flip 6 is such a fan favorite. With everything it offers, grabbing one at this price is a no-brainer. Don't sit on it—take advantage of this deal before it's gone!
