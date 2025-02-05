Popular JBL Flip 6 is an absolute bargain at just under $90 with this Woot offer

JBL Flip 6: Now 31% off at Woot! $89 95 $129 95 $40 off (31%) Looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker? The JBL Flip 6 is a solid option, and it's currently 31% off at Woot. It boasts great sound and durability and even comes with a 90-day limited warranty, making it a great deal for a brand-new unit. Don't hesitate and save now! Buy at Woot

With its loud sound and strong bass, the JBL Flip 6 is great for providing audio to a gathering. And if you need more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature, for one mesmerizing listening experience.To have the peace of mind that your favorite speaker won't suddenly break down due to a water drop falling in the wrong place, our friend here also boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's fully dust-tight and can be completely submerged in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. In addition, the speaker has good battery life, offering up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.All in all, the JBL Flip 6 is a true bargain at its current price at Woot, offering great sound and durability for under $90. Therefore, be sure to act fast and snag one for less before the offer expires!