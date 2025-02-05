Popular JBL Flip 6 is an absolute bargain at just under $90 with this Woot offer
As we just reported, the JBL Xtreme 4 is available at an unprecedented discount, bringing it down to a new all-time low on Amazon. However, if you want to spend even less on a new great-sounding JBL speaker, we've found a sweet deal at Woot, slashing 31% off the fan-favorite JBL Flip 6.
Thanks to this discount, you can score this ultra-portable speaker for only $89.95. That's a pretty sweet offer, considering that its usual price is around $130. Just act quickly, as Woot's offers tend to expire fast, and it would be a shame if you missed this chance to grab one of the best Bluetooth speakers at a bargain price.
With its loud sound and strong bass, the JBL Flip 6 is great for providing audio to a gathering. And if you need more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature, for one mesmerizing listening experience.
To have the peace of mind that your favorite speaker won't suddenly break down due to a water drop falling in the wrong place, our friend here also boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's fully dust-tight and can be completely submerged in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. In addition, the speaker has good battery life, offering up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.
All in all, the JBL Flip 6 is a true bargain at its current price at Woot, offering great sound and durability for under $90. Therefore, be sure to act fast and snag one for less before the offer expires!
