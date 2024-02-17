Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The fantastic JBL Flip 6 is still a no-miss at Walmart; grab one at 24% off

Deals
The fantastic JBL Flip 6 is still a no-miss at Walmart; grab one at 24% off
A few weeks back, Walmart launched an irresistible offer on the fantastic JBL Flip 6. Back then, the retailer sold different colors at an awesome 25% discount. But why are we telling you all this? Why, of course, because you can still save 24% on this top-notch portable Bluetooth speaker!

We should note, however, that the current 24% markdown only applies to the model in Teal (which looks quite stylish, by the way). Still, this cool discount is an excellent opportunity to maximize your investments, as neither Amazon nor Best Buy currently offer this fantastic speaker at the same price. You’re welcome!

Easily one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Flip 6 has plenty to offer. First off, it has a durable design, featuring high water and dust resistance with its IP67 rating. Obviously, you can take it with you on all your adventures without having to protect it way too much from the elements.

On the soundstage, this portable speaker is no disappointment, either. Delivering JBL Original Pro sound, the speaker produces a balanced sound, allowing you to enjoy different music genres. If you find it a bit quiet for your taste, even at max volumes, you can pair it with other JBL speakers that support PartyBoost to create the ultimate listening experience.

Similarly to its predecessor, this puppy doesn’t have a built-in mic, which might be a dealbreaker for some of you. It also lacks an AUX input, meaning you can only stream music via Bluetooth. Finally, the JBL Flip 6 offers decent battery life and charges via USB-C.

By no means unaffordable at its regular price, the JBL speaker is undoubtedly way more appealing on Walmart right now. Ultimately, here are our two cents: if you’re looking for a small-sized speaker with a solid build and great, balanced sound at a reasonable price, you can’t go wrong with the Flip 6.

