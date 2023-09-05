Verizon has the uber-popular JBL Flip 5 speaker on sale at a simply unbelievable price





a lot cheaper than the Flip 5 has ever been in the past. For instance, a couple of recent Amazon deals dropped the waterproof audio accessory to $90 over the last few months, and those seemed like pretty decent discounts.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Eco Edition, IPX7 Water Resistance, 20W Output Power, Premium JBL Sound Quality, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost Functionality, Wireless Audio Streaming, 3.5mm Connector, Forest Color $55 off (55%) $44 99 $99 99 Buy at Verizon





That's because the JBL Flip 5 actually made its commercial debut at a recommended price of $130 more than four years ago, and despite its super-advanced age, this thing is still one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers in the world. Its popularity and amazing value are perhaps best illustrated by the thousands and thousands of overwhelmingly positive Amazon and Verizon customer ratings, which are yet to be matched by the newer and not much better Flip 6.





At $44.99, the Flip 5 is simply too cheap to turn down, even if you don't necessarily need a new Bluetooth speaker for your next barbecue, kids' birthday party, or trip to your local swimming pool. If you're an environmentalist, this deal is also perfect for you, as Verizon currently sells an "Eco Edition" of the JBL Flip 5 at an unrivaled discount in a nice "Forest" color.





This is made from "up to" 90 percent recycled plastic, so even if you don't end up using the device much, you aren't going to harm the environment... much. And no, you don't have to be a Big Red subscriber to take advantage of the carrier's undoubtedly limited-time promotion on its official website or in a brick and mortar store around you.





Capable of "boosting" your party by connecting to other speakers, the JBL Flip 5 will of course need to sync to your phone first to play your favorite tunes at very respectable quality (at least by sub-$50 standards) for up to 12 hours between charges. Elegant and not too hefty, the device is also remarkably robust, rocking a durable fabric exterior and rubber corners in addition to top-notch IPX7 water resistance.

If you don't necessarily need a voice assistant on your speaker to help organize your day and control your living room entertainment without requiring you to lift a finger, you're probably already familiar with the JBL Flip 5. While nowhere near as "smart" as an Echo or Nest device, this bad boy can get the party started outside of your house, featuring a pool-ready design and not exactly costing a fortune.