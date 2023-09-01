The budget JBL Flip 5 is now 31% more budget-friendly on Amazon

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Those in the market for a new pocket-friendly Bluetooth speaker will be happy to learn that they can now score an amazing deal on one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers on the market.

Right now, Amazon is offering the sweet JBL Flip 5 for 31% off its price. This will translate into a sweeter $40 saving if you pull the trigger on this deal and grab a discounted JBL Flip 5 from Amazon today.

The JBL Flip 5 delivers very decent sound for a budget speaker and has a slight emphasis on bass, which hip-hop lovers will surely appreciate. Being a small and budget-friendly device, however, means that the JBL Flip 5 is not a speaker made for big gatherings. Instead, it's more of a streaming Spotify while laying on the beach or by the pool kind of Bluetooth audio device.

Speaking of beaches and bodies of water, the JBL Flip 5 is IPX7 certified, which means it's water-resistant and should be able to survive a few drops in the pool.

In terms of battery life, JBL claims its Flip 5 offers up to 12 hours of listening time. However, since battery life depends on the level of loudness at which you listen to your favorite songs, the speaker may not last that long on a single charge.

So, with decent sound, decent battery life, a nice water resistance rating, and now even more affordable, the JBL Flip 5 sounds like an awesome deal. This is why we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a JBL Flip 5 with a discount while you can.

