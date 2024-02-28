The JBL Flip 5 is still available at a no-brainer price, letting you snag an amazing speaker without breaking the bank





JBL Flip 5: Still 38% OFF on Amazon! Get the JBL Flip 5 on Amazon and save $50. The speaker has great sound, good water-resistant rating, and is a real bargain as it offers all that for under $100. So, don't waste any more time and get one today! $50 off (38%) Buy at Amazon



This deal is truly unmissable, as the JBL Flip 5 delivers great sound with strong bass. Additionally, the speaker comes with an IPX7 water resistance rating, allowing it to withstand water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, you can enjoy Taylor Swift's angelic voice even when taking a shower.



In addition to its awesome sound capabilities and nice water-resistance rating, the JBL Flip 5 has good battery life. It should be able to provide you with up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, we should also point out that the battery may not hold as long if you've cranked the volume to eleven, as battery life depends on how loud you're jamming your songs!



As you can see, you are getting a Bluetooth speaker with great audio capabilities, good durability, and nice battery life when you go for the JBL Flip 5. Furthermore, you are getting all these perks by paying less than $100, which is just unbelievable, as great-sounding This deal is truly unmissable, as the JBL Flip 5 delivers great sound with strong bass. Additionally, the speaker comes with an IPX7 water resistance rating, allowing it to withstand water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, you can enjoy Taylor Swift's angelic voice even when taking a shower.In addition to its awesome sound capabilities and nice water-resistance rating, the JBL Flip 5 has good battery life. It should be able to provide you with up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, we should also point out that the battery may not hold as long if you've cranked the volume to eleven, as battery life depends on how loud you're jamming your songs!As you can see, you are getting awith great audio capabilities, good durability, and nice battery life when you go for the JBL Flip 5. Furthermore, you are getting all these perks by paying less than $100, which is just unbelievable, as great-sounding Bluetooth speakers usually cost a lot more than that. So, don't waste time! Take advantage of this deal now and snatch a JBL Flip 5 at a reduced price today!

A few weeks ago, we shared that Amazon has the JBL Flip 5 on sale at a lovely 38% discount, allowing you to save $50 and snag a brand-new, awesome-sounding speaker for under $100. Don't feel bad if you didn't take advantage of the offer back then, as it appears that this sweet deal is still up for grabs. Yes! You can still snag the amazing JBL Flip 5 at a reduced price, and all you need to do is tap the deal button below and get one on Amazon!