Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds

A man wearing JBL Endurance Peak 3, standing outdoors with wet hair, highlighting their waterproof design.
Gym rats know how important music is for workouts. Listening to blood-pumping songs at the gym increases motivation and can even help you beat a personal record. So, owning a pair of good-sounding earbuds or headphones is a must for every gym-goer.

However, there is this one thing: you can't just buy any set of headphones or a pair of earbuds. In addition to a good sound, your next audio device should also have high durability, including a water-resistant design. After all, you want your investment to survive more than a few workouts, right?

JBL Endurance Peak 3: Save 50% at Woot!

$49 99
$99 99
$50 off (50%)
Act fast and grab a pair of JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds for 50% off at Woot. The earbuds are perfect for gym rats, boasting bass-heavy sound, great durability, and incredible battery life. Don't wait—save today!
Buy at Woot


Of course, there's also the question of price. Since supplements like whey protein cost an arm and a leg these days, you probably don't want to overspend on earbuds you intend to use only for working out.

If only you could score good-sounding, durable earbuds at a budget price, right? This would be awesome! Well, the good news is that you actually can. The bad news — you must act fast.

At the moment, Woot is selling the workout-oriented JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds at a massive 50% discount. This lets you score a pair for just $49.95, down from $99.99. But in true Woot fashion, this offer will be available for a limited time, so acting quickly is indeed crucial.

True, these fellas don't quite stack up to the best earbuds on the market, but they still offer good sound and have extremely punchy bass. However, if you aren't a fan of bass-heavy music, you can always tailor the sound to your taste via the EQ in the companion JBL Headphones app.

In addition, these puppies have flexible ear hooks that ensure they will stay in your ears in every scenario. And with a solid IP68 dust and water resistance rating, they can survive even the toughest of your workouts.

A downside, however, is that they don't have active noise cancellation. But they do compensate for that with up to a whopping 50 hours of total playtime with their case.

Overall, the JBL Endurance Peak are just perfect if you want capable workout earbuds that don't break the bank. So, act fast and snag a pair for less now while the offer lasts!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless