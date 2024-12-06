Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Surprise sale makes the JBL Endurance Peak 3 the go-to workout earbuds at 50% off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Man with curly hair wearing JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds, standing near the sea with water splashing around him.
The ideal workout earbuds don't have to cost an arm and a leg. In fact, there are some very decent, affordable models. One of those is the JBL Endurance Peak 3. These wireless earbuds have all the essential features you could want at only $99.99. But you don't have to pay that price right now, for they're 50% off at Woot!

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 are 50% off

Save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 and discover your next go-to workout earbuds. These bad boys are at their best price right now, offered in brand-new condition with a full year of JBL warranty for extra peace of mind. Don't miss out; this is a limited-time deal!
$50 off (50%)
$49 99
$99 99
Buy at Woot

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 are 30% off at Amazon

Don't like shopping at Woot? Get the JBL Endurance Peak 3 at Amazon, then. Over here, you can't save 50% on these workout earbuds with IP68 rating, but you can get them for just under $70. Over at Amazon, you can also get the model in White, while Woot only sells the ones in Black.
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

You'd have to be super quick to score these bad boys for only $49.99, though. Woot will keep the promo for seven days, but it can always expire earlier. In case you're wondering, we've only seen this sale go live once (briefly), meaning now's your second chance to get them at their best price. By the way, Amazon also has a discount on these workout earbuds, currently selling them for 30% off.

Featuring impressive dust and water resistance, the Endurance Peak 3 can become your go-to gym buddies. You can sweat all over them without worrying about damage. On top of that, they offer a secure fit and won't fall off during workouts.

As for sound quality, these puppies are no AirPods Pro 2. You can expect bass-heavy audio out of the box. That's not necessarily a drawback; in fact, many workout earbuds emphasize the bottom end to give you extra motivation. In case you don't appreciate bass that much, even while at the gym, you can easily tune them with an EQ in the JBL Headphones app.

On top of all that, you get long battery life. These bad boys deliver up to 10 hours of nonstop music per charge, with an extra 40 hours from the charging case. Speaking of which, it's a bit bulky and probably won't appeal to all users. Still, given the earbuds' asking price, it's a decent charging case.

Ultimately, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 offer a secure fit, good sound, and excellent battery life. With high dust and water resistance (and a dirt-cheap price), they're an excellent choice for gym rats. Get yours and save 50% at Woot.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless