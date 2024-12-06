Surprise sale makes the JBL Endurance Peak 3 the go-to workout earbuds at 50% off
The ideal workout earbuds don't have to cost an arm and a leg. In fact, there are some very decent, affordable models. One of those is the JBL Endurance Peak 3. These wireless earbuds have all the essential features you could want at only $99.99. But you don't have to pay that price right now, for they're 50% off at Woot!
You'd have to be super quick to score these bad boys for only $49.99, though. Woot will keep the promo for seven days, but it can always expire earlier. In case you're wondering, we've only seen this sale go live once (briefly), meaning now's your second chance to get them at their best price. By the way, Amazon also has a discount on these workout earbuds, currently selling them for 30% off.
As for sound quality, these puppies are no AirPods Pro 2. You can expect bass-heavy audio out of the box. That's not necessarily a drawback; in fact, many workout earbuds emphasize the bottom end to give you extra motivation. In case you don't appreciate bass that much, even while at the gym, you can easily tune them with an EQ in the JBL Headphones app.
Ultimately, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 offer a secure fit, good sound, and excellent battery life. With high dust and water resistance (and a dirt-cheap price), they're an excellent choice for gym rats. Get yours and save 50% at Woot.
Featuring impressive dust and water resistance, the Endurance Peak 3 can become your go-to gym buddies. You can sweat all over them without worrying about damage. On top of that, they offer a secure fit and won't fall off during workouts.
On top of all that, you get long battery life. These bad boys deliver up to 10 hours of nonstop music per charge, with an extra 40 hours from the charging case. Speaking of which, it's a bit bulky and probably won't appeal to all users. Still, given the earbuds' asking price, it's a decent charging case.
