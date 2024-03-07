Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Score a true bang for your buck and get the awesome JBL Charge 5 at 28% off at Walmart

We recently reported that Walmart has the popular JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker on sale at a sweet 28% discount, allowing you to snatch this bad boy for $128.89, which is $51 below its usual price tag of $179.95 at the retailer. Well, the good news is that this sweet offer is still up for grabs, so if you've missed taking advantage of it the first time, you can do so this time around.

JBL Charge 5: Save $51 at Walmart!

The JBL Charge 5 is currently discounted by 28% at Walmart, allowing you to save $51 on this bad boy by taking advantage of this deal today! The speaker offers great sound, Bluetooth Multipoint (for up to two devices), and up to 20 hours of playtime. Additionally, it supports JBL's PartyBoost and has great IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's a great value for money, and we encourage you get one for less now!
$51 off (28%)
$128 89
$179 95
Buy at Walmart


Furthermore, at the time of writing, Amazon and Best Buy still don't have a matching offer, leaving Walmart as the best place to get your new fancy JBL Charge 5. By the way, this speaker is one of our top picks for the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $200, and for good reason.

The JBL Charge 5 boasts amazing audio capabilities and can get quite loud, which is surprising for a portable speaker that's not made to deliver sound for whole parties. If you still need more power, this fella supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, allowing you to pair it with other PartyBoost-compatible JBL speakers for the ultimate listening experience.

Adding to its charm, the JBL Charge 5 sports a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, making it the perfect companion for your outdoor escapades even in the rainiest of days.

But undoubtedly, the most standout feature of the JBL Charge 5 is its ability to double as a power bank, saving the day by charging your phone while blasting your songs in the wilderness.

Speaking of charging, the JBL Charge 5 isn't the quickest in this regard, as it takes 4 hours to fully recharge its battery. However, it makes up for it with up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, providing you with a movie-level soundtrack through even the lengthiest of your adventures.

The JBL Charge 5 is a speaker with fantastic sound quality, durability, and battery life. And now, with an even more budget-friendly price tag, it's the perfect time to snag yours. Therefore, act fast and capitalize on this deal now while you can, as it may be too late tomorrow.

