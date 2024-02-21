Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Grab the awesome JBL Charge 5 at 28% off on Walmart and pump up the jam without breaking the bank

Wouldn’t it be awesome if your portable Bluetooth speaker could charge your devices while streaming your favorite music? That’s not a flight of fancy, for the JBL Charge 5 gives you just what you’re looking for. This popular portable Bluetooth speaker is now available at $51 off at Walmart, so now’s a great time to add it to your ever-growing tech collection.

As one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $200, this puppy obviously has a lot to offer, especially when it boasts a lower-than-usual price tag. Deal-wise, the 28% markdown seems like a pretty great offer to us, especially because rival online store Amazon doesn’t have a matching proposal at the time of writing. Also, we haven’t seen price cuts in the $50 range for this speaker in over a month, which is another reason to go for this top deal.

With its solid build featuring IP67 water and dust resistance, the JBL Charge 5 is ready for any adventure you put it through, indoors or outdoors. With dual bass radiators, a separate driver, and an optimized long-excursion driver, this speaker gives you booming JBL Original Pro sound, perfect for all sorts of gatherings.

You can also connect multiple speakers via the PartyBoost feature. This one lets you pair up to 100 JBL speakers. Other cool features include Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to connect up to two devices simultaneously so you never miss a beat.

Then again, the most unique thing about this bad boy is, you guessed it – the fact that you can charge your device while streaming music. That’s right: the Charge 5 has a built-in power bank, and it keeps your jams going strong for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

At that price, this JBL portable speaker gives you the whole shebang, so why not go for it? Take advantage of Walmart’s cool offer while you can.

