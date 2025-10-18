Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The budget iPad (A16) is back in the spotlight with Amazon's latest offer

The iPad (A16) is one of the best budget tablets in 2025, and now, you can get it with a sweet $50 discount.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Amazon iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad (A16) on a white table against a bright green background.
The affordable iPad (A16) may cost just $350, but it beats many mid-range Android options, including the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. While affordable even at its standard price, the device is a real hit right now. Amazon is now selling the 128GB models in Yellow and Pink for $50 off, giving you even more value for money.

iPad (A16), 128GB: get now for $50 off

$50 off (14%)
Want an affordable iPad for everyday entertainment? The iPad A16 is the one for you. This budget device delivers great performance for the price, plus you can now buy it with a tempting $50 discount. The promo is available only on the 128GB variants in Yellow and Pink at Amazon right now.
Buy at Amazon

If you followed Prime Day tablet discounts, you probably know the Apple tablet dropped to an even cheaper price during the event. But will that $70 price cut return soon? We don’t know — even Black Friday may not offer a better deal. Don’t want to wait? Then just grab the Apple tablet for 4% off right now.

The iPad A16 certainly lacks the premium display of the much pricier iPad Pro M4. You don’t get an OLED screen, HDR content, or a 120Hz refresh rate. But is that really a dealbreaker? We hardly think so — the device delivers sharp visuals, excellent colors, and enough brightness for comfortable viewing indoors.

Plus, the display isn’t the main focus here — it’s performance. With an A16 chipset, this buddy breezes through daily tasks. It’s responsive, stutter-free, and powerful enough to handle most things you throw at it, even some games.

During our time with it (see our iPad (A16) review for details), we also tested battery life. And let us tell you, it doesn’t disappoint here. You can get over 10 hours of screen time with browsing and nearly 7.5 hours with nonstop gaming. Plus, the base storage configuration starts at 128GB — twice as much as the iPad 10th Gen — so you get more room for your favorite files.

Is the iPad A16 the best Apple tablet? Of course not. But it’s more than good enough for those in the Apple ecosystem who don’t really care for the premium iPad Air or Pro features. And now, you can save $50 on select 128GB models, making it even harder to resist.

The budget iPad (A16) is back in the spotlight with Amazon&#039;s latest offer

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 review: Compact and capable, but not groundbreaking

by Peter Kostadinov • 1

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold

by Alan Friedman • 3

Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 16, and you can check when your phone is getting Android 16
OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 16, and you can check when your phone is getting Android 16

Latest News

Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Even Google sabotages Samsung by revealing what apps are coming to the Galaxy XR headset
Even Google sabotages Samsung by revealing what apps are coming to the Galaxy XR headset
Google may be bringing "Nano Banana" to Messages so you can properly spam your friends
Google may be bringing "Nano Banana" to Messages so you can properly spam your friends
Forget the Galaxy S26 Pro because that phone doesn’t actually exists
Forget the Galaxy S26 Pro because that phone doesn’t actually exists
Meta will fight spam on WhatsApp by restricting how many people can ghost you
Meta will fight spam on WhatsApp by restricting how many people can ghost you
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless