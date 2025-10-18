The budget iPad (A16) is back in the spotlight with Amazon's latest offer
The iPad (A16) is one of the best budget tablets in 2025, and now, you can get it with a sweet $50 discount.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The affordable iPad (A16) may cost just $350, but it beats many mid-range Android options, including the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. While affordable even at its standard price, the device is a real hit right now. Amazon is now selling the 128GB models in Yellow and Pink for $50 off, giving you even more value for money.
If you followed Prime Day tablet discounts, you probably know the Apple tablet dropped to an even cheaper price during the event. But will that $70 price cut return soon? We don’t know — even Black Friday may not offer a better deal. Don’t want to wait? Then just grab the Apple tablet for 4% off right now.
The iPad A16 certainly lacks the premium display of the much pricier iPad Pro M4. You don’t get an OLED screen, HDR content, or a 120Hz refresh rate. But is that really a dealbreaker? We hardly think so — the device delivers sharp visuals, excellent colors, and enough brightness for comfortable viewing indoors.
Plus, the display isn’t the main focus here — it’s performance. With an A16 chipset, this buddy breezes through daily tasks. It’s responsive, stutter-free, and powerful enough to handle most things you throw at it, even some games.
During our time with it (see our iPad (A16) review for details), we also tested battery life. And let us tell you, it doesn’t disappoint here. You can get over 10 hours of screen time with browsing and nearly 7.5 hours with nonstop gaming. Plus, the base storage configuration starts at 128GB — twice as much as the iPad 10th Gen — so you get more room for your favorite files.
Is the iPad A16 the best Apple tablet? Of course not. But it’s more than good enough for those in the Apple ecosystem who don’t really care for the premium iPad Air or Pro features. And now, you can save $50 on select 128GB models, making it even harder to resist.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: