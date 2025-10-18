The budget iPad (A16) is back in the spotlight with Amazon's latest offer

iPad (A16), 128GB: get now for $50 off $50 off (14%) Want an affordable iPad for everyday entertainment? The iPad A16 is the one for you. This budget device delivers great performance for the price, plus you can now buy it with a tempting $50 discount. The promo is available only on the 128GB variants in Yellow and Pink at Amazon right now. Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer