Discussion - Apple reportedly cuts iPhone Air production while other models thrive
Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 18, 2025, 2:41 PM Like 2 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... In the famous words of Gomer Pyle...."Surprise, Surprise, Surprise ". I not Apple that the problem as Samsung is having the same issue. While both the Air and the Edge are gorgeous phones, they give up too much in functionality to truly satisfy the marketplace. Maybe with some future iterations will meet the high bar their siblings set. Like 3 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵stferrari said: In the famous words of Gomer Pyle...."Surprise, Surprise, Surprise ". I not Apple that the problem as Samsung is having the same issue. While both the Air and the Edge are gorgeous phones, they give up too much in functionality to truly satisfy the marketplace. Maybe with some future iterations will meet the high bar their siblings set. ... Honestly the Galaxy Edge does not give up a lot, I actually find myself using more than what I expected, I really like it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵NunoB512 said: Honestly the Galaxy Edge does not give up a lot, I actually find myself using more than what I expected, I really like it. ... I hear you. Unfortunately the bulk of the world these days are so specifications driven if a phone doesn't on paper have a humongous battery, a ton of cameras and charge in a few minutes (i am exaggerating a bit just to make a point so forgive me) they feel its inferior. For me, just give me a great functioning phone (reception, sound quality, great screen with buttery smooth interaction) that lasts through a day of normal usage and has decent cameras and I am a happy camper. From your previous comments on this phone I gather it meets these criteria and you agree these are the key areas. I would like to see both Apple and Samsung take the current releases as a learning ecperiance and build on them just as I would like them to do the same for all the models. Like Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... After you mopes couldn't stop talking about it's sales success lol BS getting caught out instantly. Love it. Like 3 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 18h ago ↵yonith said: I just can’t settle for one camera. ... Or 1 speaker & a battery that isn't even 3,500mAh. This dude on 𝕏 said while at Magic Kingdom from 9:28AM-7:16PM he went from 98% to 3% on the Air. While there was no mention of SoT, that's pretty sad given the fact that from 8AM-11PM my S24 Ultra went from 100%-15% with 6½ hours of SoT; not including the phone having my sons' iPad Mini & my 14 Pro Max on hotspot for almost 8 hours & using navigation on the SeaWorld app to move throughout the park. Like 1 Reactions All Quote jasonlee81 Arena Apprentice • 9h ago ... I think the Air shouldn't have even launched alongside the 17 range, when you stack it up side by side against any of the 17s it looks utterly pointless even if it does have a lovely design.It cuts far too many corners and even the base 17 model is a far superior choice overall offering more features and yet more value for money.When you get the Air and the magsafe battery pack its the same as the 17 pro price ($1099) without 50% of the features or performance....make that make sense!It should have a spring launch, it should have been priced more like $849 just above the base iphone 17 instead of $999, it would have then probably looked a bit more desirable then it actually is vs the current 17s Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? 