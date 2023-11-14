Make the most of every event with the epic JBL Boombox 3, now heavily discounted at these merchants
If you’re looking for a powerful and solid Bluetooth speaker right now, you’ll probably like what JBL’s Boombox speakers have to offer. Incidentally, the latest of them – the JBL Boombox 3 – is heavily discounted ahead of this year’s Black Friday, giving you unbeatable bang for your buck.
Best Buy and Amazon both hold epic deals on this large-sized portable speaker by JBL. At Best Buy, you can get this bad boy at $150 off its price tag. Over at Amazon, you can snatch the Boombox 3 bundle with the divvi! Boombox 3 Hardshell Case for extra protection at a record-low $150 off its price tag.
In case you’re looking for something more portable, feel free to browse the other early Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers we have in store. That said, the JBL Boombox 3 is undeniably one of the best speakers for outdoor use.
Equipped with enough horsepower to keep your favorite tracks going for up to 24 hours, the speaker offers pumping 180W sound to help you make the most of any event. Also, while it’s a bit heavy, it has a built-in handle that allows you to transport it easily.
We should note that the bass is quite heavy here. If you’re unhappy with how the speaker sounds, you can tune down the heavy thumping via the JBL Portable app. Other EQ settings can also be customized. Additionally, this bad boy is equipped with an IP67 rating, meaning it’s capable of withstanding some dust and water.
Overall, the JBL Boombox 3 is a fantastic choice at that incredible price. Whether you get the bundle with the protective case for extra peace of mind or snag the speaker over at Best Buy, you’re getting a lot of value for your money. Don’t miss out.
