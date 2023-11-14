Make the most of every event with the epic JBL Boombox 3, now heavily discounted at these merchants

JBL Boombox 3: save $150 on Best Buy now With an IP67 rating, super powerful sound performance, and eco-friendly packaging, the JBL Boombox 3 delivers the whole package. This large-sized boombox-style Bluetooth speaker can be yours at $150 off its price tag on Best Buy. Get it now and save big. $150 off (30%) $349 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy JBL Boombox 3 with a protective hardshell case: save $150 on Amazon If you're looking for the Boombox 3 with a Hardshell protective case, you can get one at $150 off its price tag. The awesome deal is up for grabs at Amazon. This exciting speaker offers incredible value for money with its IP67 rating and up to 24 hours of playtime. Don't miss out. $150 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





Equipped with enough horsepower to keep your favorite tracks going for up to 24 hours, the speaker offers pumping 180W sound to help you make the most of any event. Also, while it’s a bit heavy, it has a built-in handle that allows you to transport it easily.



This bad boy gets loud, no two ways around it. What’s cool about it is that it doesn’t mess the audio around when you pump up the heat even more.



We should note that the bass is quite heavy here. If you’re unhappy with how the speaker sounds, you can tune down the heavy thumping via the JBL Portable app. Other EQ settings can also be customized. Additionally, this bad boy is equipped with an IP67 rating, meaning it’s capable of withstanding some dust and water.



Overall, the JBL Boombox 3 is a fantastic choice at that incredible price. Whether you get the bundle with the protective case for extra peace of mind or snag the speaker over at Best Buy, you’re getting a lot of value for your money. Don’t miss out.