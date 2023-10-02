The massive JBL Boombox 2 speaker offers incredible sound at a substantial discount right now

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
When it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Boombox 2 clearly pushes the definition of one of those words to its limit, tipping the scales at a whopping 13 pounds. In comparison, Amazon's non-portable Echo weighs in at little more than 2 pounds in its newest "regular" edition, although without its own battery, that hugely popular smart speaker obviously doesn't fall into the same product category as this monster.

There are two major benefits to the Boombox 2's unwieldy weight number, as the normally pretty expensive speaker packs a lot of audio power compared to some of its smaller and "more portable" cousins and rivals while also promising to keep your tunes going for up to a spectacular 24 hours between charges.

JBL Boombox 2

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with JBL Signature Pro Sound Technology, Two 40W Woofers, Two 40W Tweeters, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, IPX7 Water Resistance, PartyBoost Support, Built-in Powerbank Functionality, Black, New, Full 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$210 off (42%)
$289 95
$499 95
Buy at Woot

JBL Boombox 3

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with JBL Original Pro Sound Technology, 80W Subwoofer, Two 40W Mid-Range + Two 10W Tweeters, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, PartyBoost Support, Built-in Powerbank Functionality, Black
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Originally priced at an admittedly exorbitant $500, the second-gen JBL Boombox was essentially permanently discounted to $400 after the launch of its improved sequel, but if you hurry, you can pay as little as $289.95 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a single black color option with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

As far as we know, this hot new Woot deal is completely unprecedented, and if you want us to make a prediction, it's probably not going to be beaten anytime soon by this or another equally reputable retailer. 

Billed as capable of delivering the "loudest, most massive JBL Signature Pro Sound" technology at its commercial debut, the Boombox 2 has been predictably eclipsed in that department by the Boombox 3. Speaking of, the newer model just so happens to be sold directly by Woot parent company Amazon for a cool $100 under its own $500 list price in black only.

If you're looking to keep your spending to a minimum, however, it's really hard to argue with the older edition's bang for buck right now. After all, the Boombox 3 doesn't appear to have brought many significant upgrades to the table apart from further improving the already spectacular sound department. 

The battery life is completely unchanged, the design is revised... to actually add even more bulk to the equation, and the top-notch water resistance is now doubled by a dust shield. Are those improvements (and the weight increase to no less than 14.7 pounds) worth an additional $110? That's obviously for you to decide, but either way, you're going to save quite a bit of money on an undeniably astounding (sort of) portable speaker.
