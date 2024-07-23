The loud JBL Boombox 2 is $100 off on Amazon and can't wait to play at your next gathering
If you are planning a big summer gathering or just in the market for a loud and pretty capable Bluetooth speaker at a discounted price, then this is the deal for you! Amazon is selling the great-sounding JBL Boombox 2 at an awesome $100 markdown, cutting 20% off the speaker's usual price. This lets you get this bad boy for under $400, making this offer pretty sweet and one you don't want to miss out on.
Just like the name suggests, the JBL Boombox 2 is one big fella, so it's not a speaker you can carry around while riding your bike. However, because of its huge size, this bad boy delivers loud sound with a solid bass, making it a top choice for parties. In addition, it sports two distinct playing modes: one designed for outdoors and another for indoors. So, you can use it to play your favorite tunes while you're lounging on the couch.
With its booming sound, solid water resistance rating, and impressive battery life, the JBL Boombox 2 offers great value for money, especially with its current $100 discount on Amazon. Just be sure to act quickly and take advantage of this deal by tapping the offer button at the beginning of this article, as you never know how long this offer will stay up for grabs!
This fella also has a solid IPX7 water resistance rating, meaning it can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. With a large 20,000mAh battery, it delivers up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, so it'll last through the whole party without needing a recharge.
