The Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds are on sale for only $49.99 today

Martin Filipov
posted by Martin Filipov
Mar 10, 2021, 8:33 AM
The Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds are on sale for only $49.99 today
If you are on a budget and looking for a great pair of true wireless earbuds, Jabra has you covered. Today, you can grab a pair of Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds at only $49.99! That’s 50% off their usual retail price. The offer is for a brand new pair, and you get a 1-year manufacturer warranty too.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case - Copper Black

The Elite Active 65t is not the latest model from the manufacturer, but at this price is easily the best value. While you technically miss out on premium features like active noise cancellation (ANC), you get ones that do a similar job, such as wind noise reduction on calls. On the contrary, if you find yourself on a busy street, where you might want to hear passing traffic for safety, the HearThrough feature can amplify the surrounding sounds, so you don’t have to take the earbuds off and mess around, trying to put them back in the case (very useful, especially if your hands are already busy). You can check out a demo of both features on Jabra’s website. Tip: wear earphones/headphones for better effect.

Other premium smart features which will make your experience seamless are auto turn-on/off when you pop them in and out of the case, and auto pause when one earbud is taken out of the ear, so you can have a chat with someone or take a toilet break during your favourite show. They are water and dust resistant (IP55), which makes them great for workouts and rainy days. Still, we wouldn’t shower or bathe with them.

The earbuds give you 5 hours of battery life, which you can triple with the included carrying case for a total of 15 hours, which means they can easily last two very busy days with non-stop use, or an entire week, if you only use them on your commute to work or school. Charging the case is done via microUSB, which means you must remember to take it with you, since most phones today use USB-C or Lightning for iPhones (which might soon be retired).

They should fit virtually every ear, since they come with 3 sets of different size silicone eargels. The 65t’s work with both iOS and Android. You can control them from the dedicated Jabra Sound+ app, where you can set up Alexa or Google Assistant. However, you can simply use the buttons on the earbuds for simple play/pause/skip controls, when you don’t want to fiddle around with the app.

Since Woot is an Amazon company, you can get free delivery if you are a Prime member. Otherwise, standard delivery will add another $6 to the cost.

