The ultra rugged Jabra Elite 8 Active hit their best price on Amazon

As far as we know, these bad boys now see their second $50 price cut since their September release. However, while Amazon has never offered them at more considerable price cuts, Woot sold them at a slightly more impressive 33% discount at the beginning of this year. Even so, the current offer seems quite remarkable, given that the big-time shopping season is long over and gone.



Such awesome deals usually have a ticking time clock attached, and Amazon’s promo on the Jabra earbuds is no exception. So, if you want a pair of “the world’s toughest” in-ear headphones, now’s definitely the time to act. Before moving on, we’d like to point out that you can find the same deal at Best Buy.



Quite possibly the Quite possibly the best workout earbuds you can buy right now, these Jabra puppies deliver durability in spades! Not only do they stay in place no matter what you’re doing, but you can sweat all over them with no worries. With their IP68 rating, they won’t let dust do any damage, either.



We’ve established their toughness. What about the ANC and sound quality? The Elite 8 Active rely on Adaptive Hybrid ANC technology to eliminate unwanted noises. It should be particularly effective with low-pitched noises. On the flip side, you can expect the occasional high frequencies to reach your ears. For better overall noise cancellation, consider the We’ve established their toughness. What about the ANC and sound quality? The Elite 8 Active rely on Adaptive Hybrid ANC technology to eliminate unwanted noises. It should be particularly effective with low-pitched noises. On the flip side, you can expect the occasional high frequencies to reach your ears. For better overall noise cancellation, consider the Sony WF-1000XM4 or their successor.



Sound-wise, these earbuds give you a balanced spatial sound powered by Dolby, creating a more lifelike audio stage for you to enjoy. With an equally incredible battery life of up to 32 hours with ANC (or 56 hours with no extra features enabled), these puppies indeed make fantastic workout earbuds. If you’d like to give them a whirl, now’s the time to get yours at their best price on Amazon.