The Jabra Elite 5 with ANC are an absolute hit at a jaw-dropping 60% off on Amazon
Remember last week's pre-holiday deal on the Jabra Elite 5? They were a no-brainer at 56–57% off but are now an even more irresistible pick at 60% off. Only one colorway—Titanium Black—sports that discount at Amazon, but regardless. Who'd miss the chance to buy these noise cancelling earbuds, which normally cost about $150, for just under $60?
Yep, they're that cheap! Even October Prime Day's promo of last month wasn't so good. At the time, you could save $60 on these puppies, while your current savings amount to a whopping $90. We've never seen that price cut before (and probably won't see a better one even on Black Friday), so this is clearly the perfect time to get a pair.
For just under $60, you get a pair of IP55-rated earbuds that fit securely inside your ears, delivering decent passive isolation. The relatively high dust and water resistance makes them a good option as workout earbuds, and you can even run with them.
Out of the box, these fellas definitely won't impress bass lovers with their underemphasis on lower frequencies. If you want bone-rattling bass, you'd have to seek elsewhere. The mids and highs are clear, so you shouldn't have much to complain about on that front.
The first question you're probably asking yourself is whether these wireless earbuds are worth it, even at such a low price. Well, they certainly aren't as remarkable as the AirPods Pro 2 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, they stand their own ground in the budget-friendly department and offer quite a bit.
Fit and comfort aside, the integrated ANC works mostly fine, though it's not perfect. Low-pitched hums will probably still permeate to some extent. On the bright side, the Elite 5 cancels higher frequencies well, providing some level of isolation from your surroundings.
While they certainly can't give the best wireless earbuds a run for their money, the Jabra Elite 5 are a no-miss right now. They have respectable ANC, mostly decent audio, and offer an impressive 35-hour playtime with their charging case. They even support Bluetooth Multipoint! Get them and save 60% before it's too late.
