Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

The Jabra Elite 5 with ANC are an absolute hit at a jaw-dropping 60% off on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Jabra Elite 5 with their charging case are placed on a light-colored table. One of the earbuds is out of the case.
Remember last week's pre-holiday deal on the Jabra Elite 5? They were a no-brainer at 56–57% off but are now an even more irresistible pick at 60% off. Only one colorway—Titanium Black—sports that discount at Amazon, but regardless. Who'd miss the chance to buy these noise cancelling earbuds, which normally cost about $150, for just under $60?

60% OFF the Jabra Elite 5 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 5 in Titanium Black have never been cheaper. Amazon trumped it's promo from last week and now sells these puppies for 60% off! That means you can save $90 on wireless earbuds with decent noise cancellation and an impressive 35-hour playtime. Get them and save big on Amazon.
$90 off (60%)
Buy at Amazon

Yep, they're that cheap! Even October Prime Day's promo of last month wasn't so good. At the time, you could save $60 on these puppies, while your current savings amount to a whopping $90. We've never seen that price cut before (and probably won't see a better one even on Black Friday), so this is clearly the perfect time to get a pair.

The first question you're probably asking yourself is whether these wireless earbuds are worth it, even at such a low price. Well, they certainly aren't as remarkable as the AirPods Pro 2 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, they stand their own ground in the budget-friendly department and offer quite a bit.

For just under $60, you get a pair of IP55-rated earbuds that fit securely inside your ears, delivering decent passive isolation. The relatively high dust and water resistance makes them a good option as workout earbuds, and you can even run with them.

Fit and comfort aside, the integrated ANC works mostly fine, though it's not perfect. Low-pitched hums will probably still permeate to some extent. On the bright side, the Elite 5 cancels higher frequencies well, providing some level of isolation from your surroundings.

Out of the box, these fellas definitely won't impress bass lovers with their underemphasis on lower frequencies. If you want bone-rattling bass, you'd have to seek elsewhere. The mids and highs are clear, so you shouldn't have much to complain about on that front.

While they certainly can't give the best wireless earbuds a run for their money, the Jabra Elite 5 are a no-miss right now. They have respectable ANC, mostly decent audio, and offer an impressive 35-hour playtime with their charging case. They even support Bluetooth Multipoint! Get them and save 60% before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless