Amazon UK slashes 50% off the Jabra Elite 4's price making them dirt cheap for a limited time

Jabra Elite 4: Save 50% on Amazon UK! Get the Jabra Elite 4 at a sweet 50% price cut on Amazon UK. The earbuds have good-sound, decent ANC, and are dirt cheap right now! Grab a pair while you can! £50 off (50%) Buy at Amazon

Despite their budget price, the Jabra Elite 4 deliver good sound with deep bass and clear highs. Additionally, they work with Jabra's Sound+ app, which packs its own EQ functionality. So, even if you don't like how they sound out of the box, you can easily remedy that with the companion app.Another key selling point of these earphones is their reasonably good ANC. The active cancellation effectively blocks low-frequency sounds, but it struggles with silencing high-frequency noises, which is expected given the budget price of the earphones. In addition to that, they offer a good fit, which contributes to the job of muting pesky sounds.As for their battery life, the earbuds offer up to 5 hours of listening time on their own with ANC turned on. Add the case and their total battery life goes up to 22 hours with ANC enabled. You should get up to 28 hours of total playback without the ANC functionality. Moreover, the earbuds support fast charging with a 10-minute quick charge providingone hour of battery life.For under £50, the Jabra Elite 4 are a real steal. So don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch one at a heavily reduced price now!