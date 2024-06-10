Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Get the capable Jabra Elite 4 earbuds for less than $70 through this too-good-to-be-true deal

As we shared, Amazon is selling Sony's affordable WH-CH720N ANC headphones for less than $100. But if you are a fan of earbuds and are on a budget, we suggest going for the Jabra Elite 4 in Dark Grey as these fellas are discounted by about $36 on Amazon right now.

We agree that $36 doesn't sound like huge savings. However, the discount cuts a whole 36% off the earbuds' price and lets you snag a pair for under the $70 mark, making this deal too good to be true. But don't fret; the offer is real and waiting for you to snatch it up. Just act fast as you never know when it will expire.

Jabra Elite 4: Save 36% on Amazon!

Get the Jabra Elite 4 at a sweet 36% price cut on Amazon. The earbuds deliver good sound with deep bass and clear highs. In addition, they come with decent ANC, which can mute low-frequency sounds but may have struggle with silencing higher-frequency noises. The earphones can now be yours for less than $70, making them a real steal. Act fast and snag a pair for less now!
$36 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


The 2023-released Jabra Elite 4 may come with a budget price tag, but these bad boys deliver good sound and offer deep bass and clear highs. In addition, their companion Jabra's Sound+ app has a 5-band EQ, which you can use to customize their sound to your taste.

Moreover, they offer a good fit and come with ANC functionality, which does a good job of blocking low-frequency sounds but may have a hard time silencing higher-frequency noises. This is to be expected, given the budget price of the earbuds.

The earphones also have good battery life, offering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled. Add the case and their total playtime with ANC goes up to 22 hours. Without ANC, you should be able to get up to 28 hours of battery life with the case. There is also fast charging on board, with a 10-minute charge providing one hour of playtime.

Overall, the Jabra Elite 4 are a real steal at their current price. So don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this lovely article and treat yourself to a pair now!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless