Enjoy superior ANC with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 and save 29% at Amazon
Wondering which wireless earbuds can rival the AirPods Pro 2 on the ANC front? The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2! While these fellas aren't as popular as Apple's earbuds, they offer insanely good noise cancellation, plus you can buy a pair for 29% off on Amazon.
Right off the bat, we should point out that they're not just now dropping under the $200 mark. Amazon has launched this 29% discount on the ~$280 earbuds many times this year, but it's still worth checking out in case you missed it.
Of course, you can always tweak the sound to your taste with EQ in case these don't quite match your listening taste out of the gate. Other perks here include Bluetooth Multipoint, IP57 rating, and long battery life. With ANC on, the Jabra earbuds last up to 27 hours, which is a solid result.
Ultimately, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are a great pair of ANC earbuds. They might not be the cheapest out there with their ~$280 standard price. But now that Amazon sells them for 29% off once again, they're a more reasonable investment. Don't miss out.
But what do they offer besides excellent ANC that removes all sorts of unwanted noise? Quite a bit, actually. Unlike most budget earbuds on the market, they don't overwhelm the low-end out of the box. The mids are wide, allowing you to distinguish all musical instruments in your tunes, and high frequencies have that extra detail most users should appreciate.
As if that's not enough, the Elite 10 Gen 2 come with a LE audio smart case. You can plug the case into an audio jack or a USB-C port on your TV or other gadgets and experience high-quality audio directly to your earbuds. This feature might not be a must-have for each user, but it's nice to know you have it.
