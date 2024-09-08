Save on the premium Jabra Elite 10 earbuds with this deal and enjoy great sound with Dolby Atmos for less
We recently reported on a sweet deal knocking $50 off the latest Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds. Unfortunately, the offer expired pretty fast and is now a thing of the past. But that does not mean you can't still save on new high-end Jabra earphones, as the first-gen Jabra Elite 10 are on sale on Amazon.
Being among the best earbuds on the market, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver incredible sound and support technologies like Dolby Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos for an even more immersive listening experience. Furthermore, you can use the EQ in their Sound+ companion app to adjust their audio to your taste.
As proper high-end earbuds, they also feature top-tier ANC, meaning you can enjoy your music without distractions. And when you need to make a phone call, their 6-mic setup will pick up only your voice, filtering out background noise, making them an excellent choice for Zoom meetings.
Additionally, they offer solid durability with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, providing strong protection against particles — though they aren't fully dust-tight — and allowing them to be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.
Another key selling point of these fellas is their battery life. They offer up to 36 hours of listening time with ANC disabled and up to 27 hours with it enabled.
Yep, the retailer is selling these top-quality earbuds for $50 off their regular price, letting you snag a pair for under $200. This is a limited-time deal, so it's crucial to act fast, as you never know when it will expire. While $50 might not seem like a huge discount, considering that the biggest price cut we've seen on these bad boys on Amazon is $60, we'd say $50 off is still a great deal for these earbuds.
All in all, the Jabra Elite 10 are worth every single penny spent, even technically being an older model. So, don't hesitate and save now before the offer expires!
