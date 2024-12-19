The Jabra Connect 5t earbuds mean business at a new record low price in brand-new condition

a lot





But while the Connect 5t name is unlikely to ring any bells for all but the most ardent long-time industry watchers, it's hard to remember a better deal than these bad boys at $44.99. This is not just a Black Friday-grade offer, but a Black Friday-eclipsing discount that slashes a towering 125 bucks (or 74 percent) off the original $169.99 list price of the business-centric Jabra Connect 5T in a single "Titanium Black" colorway.

Jabra Connect 5t True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Optimized for Calls, Music, and Online Meetings, HearThrough Technology, 6mm Speakers for Powerful Sound, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Reduction for Crystal Clear Voice Calls, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium Black Color, New, 90-Day Warranty Included $125 off (74%) $44 99 $169 99 Buy at Woot Jabra Connect 5t True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Optimized for Calls, Music, and Online Meetings, HearThrough Technology, 6mm Speakers for Powerful Sound, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Reduction for Crystal Clear Voice Calls, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance $99 off (58%) Buy at Amazon





Because we're dealing with a 2022-released product here, you won't be surprised to find out that Woot, Amazon, Best Buy, and other US retailers have offered many hefty discounts on many different occasions in the past. Still, this is a new record high markdown you're looking at today, and although the deeply discounted Connect 5T units on sale at Woot for a limited time only come with a 90-day warranty, they are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

That should provide all the comfort and peace of mind that most bargain hunters need, but unfortunately, you probably won't be able to use the Jabra Connect 5t as a stocking stuffer. That's because their current estimated delivery period stands at December 31-January 3, and obviously, those dates will only be pushed further and further back if you continue delaying your purchase.





Alternatively, you could order the same product from Amazon with an arrival scheduled "before Christmas", but only if you're willing to spend an extra $26.





Designed primarily to make working from home a more pleasant, convenient, and comfortable experience, the Connect 5t come with a grand total of six microphones for crystal clear calls, as well as up to 7 hours of battery life (by themselves), 28 hours of total endurance with the bundled charging case factored in, IP55 water and dust resistance, and almost surprisingly powerful 6mm speakers for "rich, satisfying" sound during both virtual meetings and good old fashioned music listening sessions.