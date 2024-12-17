Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

This one-day-only Best Buy deal makes the Jabra Elite 4 buds a killer last-minute Christmas bargain

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Jabra Elite 4 earbuds in dark grey color
Do you need a miraculous last-minute idea for a Christmas stocking stuffer that won't break the bank and still look like it costs more than 20 or 30 bucks? If you hurry, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds can be yours in exchange for just $49.99 in your choice of three color options.

That's obviously more than $20 or $30, but it's also way less than the $99.99 list price of these noise-cancelling bad boys. Believe it or not, you're looking at a new record low price here, which means that Best Buy's latest 24-hour-only Jabra Elite 4 deal eclipses all Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on this product run by every major US retailer in recent weeks.

Jabra Elite 4

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, Four Built-in Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Mono Mode, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Three Color Options
$50 off (50%)
$49 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Once again, you have (less than) a day to order your favorite of dark grey, navy, and light beige colorways at 50 bucks, and if you do, Best Buy promises you'll have your stocking stuffer on your doorstep well before December 25.

In addition to active noise cancellation, which is not exactly a standard feature for a pair of budget wireless earbuds, the Elite 4 also have... elite voice call quality going for them, as well as excellent overall audio performance, HearThrough support for those moments when you'd rather stay in touch with your surroundings than completely drown them out, and Bluetooth Multipoint functionality for seamless switching between two simultaneously connected devices.

Designed to not stand out too much at the office, in the classroom, or when you're out jogging in the park, these are probably not the all-around best wireless earbuds you can buy this holiday season, but at $49.99, their bang for your buck might be truly and utterly unrivaled. Just don't forget to pull the trigger before it's too late!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless