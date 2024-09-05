The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price





The reason is most likely the long list of similarities between the Connect 5t and the The reason is most likely the long list of similarities between the Connect 5t and the Elite 5 , which Jabra has promoted a lot more convincingly. The two products are pretty much identical, with the less popular model primarily targeting an enterprise audience and the other one addressing regular consumers.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Jabra Connect 5t deserve to be overlooked by any bargain hunter right now at the crazy low price of $59.99. That's down from the $169.99 originally charged by Jabra for these business-friendly buds with hybrid active noise cancellation and other decidedly premium features, and no, it doesn't look like you have to make many major compromises to score this outstanding $110 discount.





Yes, your 60 bucks will be enough to get you brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in an elegant Titanium Black colorway, although for some reason, Woot can only back up these ultra-affordable earbuds with a 90-day warranty. That's still better than no warranty, mind you, and it makes this limited-time offer hard to miss for a lot of cash-strapped users who don't insist on owning the latest and greatest Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds.





In addition to their noise-cancelling skills, the Connect 5t have a grand total of six microphones going for them for crystal clear (personal and business) calls, as well as relatively advanced 6mm speakers promising "rich, satisfying sound", a battery life rating of up to 28 hours (with the bundled charging case factored in), and IP55 water and dust resistance.



That's one of the greatest sets of features and capabilities we've ever encountered in the sub-$100 segment, which is why the Jabra Connect 5t might just be the all-around best budget wireless earbuds available right now. Don't forget to hurry up and pull the trigger here before it's too late, though!

Released all the way back in 2022, the Jabra Connect 5t earbuds are making their first-ever headline on PhoneArena today at an unprecedented 65 percent discount. That's definitely an unusual situation for a product from such a well-known and respected brand in the audio industry, but the fact of the matter is the company has never advertised this particular AirPods alternative very aggressively.