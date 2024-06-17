Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Pixel 9 Pro XL spotted on Geekbench with the next-gen Google processor and 16GB RAM

By
0comments
Pixel 9 Pro XL spotted on Geekbench with the next-gen Google processor and 16GB RAM
In October this year, Google is slated to launch its Google Pixel 9 series, which this time is rumored to include three models: the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Recently, the latter was spotted on the Geekbench database.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL to feature the Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM


According to the listing, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is set to debut with a robust 16GB RAM and will be pre-loaded with Android 14. Inside, it will pack the Tensor G4 processor, confirming earlier speculations.

As per the listing, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL features an octa-core processor housed on a Komodo motherboard with a sched_pixel governor and Mali G715 GPU. It includes a high-performance prime core clocked at 3.1GHz, three additional performance cores running at 2.6GHz each, and four more efficiency cores operating at 1.95GHz. This setup is pointing at Google Tensor 4, which has yet to be officially revealed by the tech giant.

Pixel 9 Pro XL Geekbench scores and specs | Image credit – MySmartPrice - Pixel 9 Pro XL spotted on Geekbench with the next-gen Google processor and 16GB RAM
Pixel 9 Pro XL Geekbench scores and specs | Image credit – MySmartPrice

A difference between the Tensor G3, currently used in the Pixel 8 series including the Pixel 8a, and the upcoming Tensor G4 primarily lies in their core counts: while the G3 packs nine cores, the G4 opts for eight. Moreover, the Tensor G4 promises quicker clock speeds compared to its predecessor.

Earlier speculations hinted that Google could outfit the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 16GB of RAM, likely aiming to bolster the phone's capability for upcoming AI features expected in this new generation. This most recent leak adds weight to this expectation.
 
Even though it's called the "XL," the Pixel 9 Pro XL isn't expected to be larger than Google's previous flagship from 2023. Instead, it might share a similar size with the Pixel 8 Pro but could weigh a bit more due to its stainless steel frame.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL's design is set to stand out, reportedly featuring a blockier aesthetic with flat sides and back, aligning with trends seen among its rivals.

For those eyeing a premium Google Pixel upgrade, holding out for the Pixel 9 Pro XL could be worthwhile. It promises to deliver the ultimate Pixel experience with the latest AI features from Google.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless