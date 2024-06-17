Pixel 9 Pro XL spotted on Geekbench with the next-gen Google processor and 16GB RAM
In October this year, Google is slated to launch its Google Pixel 9 series, which this time is rumored to include three models: the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Recently, the latter was spotted on the Geekbench database.
According to the listing, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is set to debut with a robust 16GB RAM and will be pre-loaded with Android 14. Inside, it will pack the Tensor G4 processor, confirming earlier speculations.
A difference between the Tensor G3, currently used in the Pixel 8 series including the Pixel 8a, and the upcoming Tensor G4 primarily lies in their core counts: while the G3 packs nine cores, the G4 opts for eight. Moreover, the Tensor G4 promises quicker clock speeds compared to its predecessor.
Earlier speculations hinted that Google could outfit the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 16GB of RAM, likely aiming to bolster the phone's capability for upcoming AI features expected in this new generation. This most recent leak adds weight to this expectation.
Even though it's called the "XL," the Pixel 9 Pro XL isn't expected to be larger than Google's previous flagship from 2023. Instead, it might share a similar size with the Pixel 8 Pro but could weigh a bit more due to its stainless steel frame.
For those eyeing a premium Google Pixel upgrade, holding out for the Pixel 9 Pro XL could be worthwhile. It promises to deliver the ultimate Pixel experience with the latest AI features from Google.
As per the listing, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL features an octa-core processor housed on a Komodo motherboard with a sched_pixel governor and Mali G715 GPU. It includes a high-performance prime core clocked at 3.1GHz, three additional performance cores running at 2.6GHz each, and four more efficiency cores operating at 1.95GHz. This setup is pointing at Google Tensor 4, which has yet to be officially revealed by the tech giant.
Pixel 9 Pro XL Geekbench scores and specs | Image credit – MySmartPrice
The Pixel 9 Pro XL's design is set to stand out, reportedly featuring a blockier aesthetic with flat sides and back, aligning with trends seen among its rivals.
