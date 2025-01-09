Apple flagships iPhone, iPad: are they that good, or is it all just Stockholm syndrome?

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





Why is it so hard to unhook from Apple? Is there some Cupertino magic at play, where repeated use of an iPhone alters the user's state of being, increasing dopamine release and reinforcing the desire for another scroll?Of course, there are some "defectors" out there that have switched sides and now camp on Android island. Also, there are some who swing both ways and rock a Pixel and an iPhone (one in the left pocket, the other – in the right), but such progressive minds are few in number. There's also a group of people that turned their back on the iPhone for a Windows Phone. The last statement could be a complete travesty, by the way.No need to list all the groups of people out there: life is strange and one can find all kinds of associations out there. There is, however, one group of mobile tech users that just doesn't believe in the possibility of using any mobile gadget that doesn't have the Apple logo on it.They never wait to hear what you've got to say. You might want to give them $15 million, but they just never let you finish.That's been reaffirmed once again:The article above cites a survey that highlights the strong reliance Apple users have on their devices, particularly iPhones. The study found – hold on to your hats – that 83% of iPhone owners would replace or repair a lost or broken device within one to two days, with nearly half taking action on the same day.Overall, 96% of iPhone users wouldn't go more than a week without replacing or fixing their phone, underscoring its central role in their daily lives.iPad and Mac users also showed significant dependence on their devices, though to a slightly lesser extent. Among iPad owners, 58% said they would replace or repair a broken or lost tablet within two days, and 27% would act the same day. Meanwhile, 85% would address the issue within a week, with only 4% willing to wait over a month.Mac users demonstrated a similar sense of urgency, but what does that mean?Let's give credit where it's due – Apple knows how to make a mean gadget. iPhones, iPads, and Macs can be great for your needs; one doesn't have to be a hardcore Apple fan to admit that much. Sure, some iPhones are way behind when it comes to certain features (like fast charging speeds) that the Chinese competition offers. Sure, iPhones are not cheap.But they are considered by millions to be slick, with buttery-smooth software, and cameras that make you look like a National Geographic photographer – if you know your composition, light, and storytelling rules, that is.It's all wrapped up in an ecosystem so tight it feels like a virtual hug. Features like FaceTime, iMessage, and the godsend that is AirDrop make life easier.You're not just buying a phone; you're stepping into a high-tech utopia where everything just clicks.It's all fun and games, but it's not that outrageous to say that Apple's ecosystem doesn't just keep you connected; it locks you in. Try switching to Android, and suddenly you're the green bubble in the group chat. Suddenly, your Apple Watch doesn't allow you to use all its features.And let's face it, owning an Apple device isn't just practical; it's social currency. The glowing logo on your MacBook in the local vegan bistro is a sign of social status for many people. Apple knows how to make you feel like you're in the VIP section of tech.But if you've got an Apple smartphone, Apple tablet, Apple headphones, watch, laptop, or computer – and when one of the devices malfunctions – it's just not that practical. You're locked in.Meanwhile, Android offers a true diversity.We're hooked on Apple because their devices are good, or are we all just caught in a shiny, Cupertino-forged Stockholm syndrome cage?I don't deal in extremes, so I think – like many other things in life – that the answer to the question is: a bit of both.The devices are so well-designed (and so well marketed) they become essential, but Apple's ecosystem and status game make you stay longer than you originally planned.