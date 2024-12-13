Another phone with bonkers 7,000 mAh battery: meet the iQOO Z10 Turbo

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The Realme Neo 7 on a white background.
More battery, more power! Phones with (full) two days away from the chargers! This is among our wishes for 2025 (this and world peace, for sure).

We're excited for the recently unveiled Realme Neo 7 (pictured above), featuring a hefty 7,000mAh battery. Other brands like iQOO, OnePlus, and Redmi are rumored to follow suit with similar devices in 2025. A new leak from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo hints at an upcoming iQOO smartphone that will also pack a 7,000mAh battery, potentially named the iQOO Z10 Turbo.

This sounds promising!

The leaked details suggest that this potential iQOO phone will pack Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8s Elite chip (model SM8735). Okay, now you've got my attention. Given how good the Snapdragon 8 Elite is shaping up to be, I'm extremely excited about the "s" version.

Considering the iQOO Z9 Turbo used the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, it seems likely the Z10 Turbo will be its successor, equipped with the upgraded processor.

The Z10 Turbo is expected to feature an OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor. It may also support either 80W or 90W fast charging. Its standout feature, however, will be its massive single-cell battery exceeding 7,000mAh, promising exceptional battery longevity.

For comparison, the iQOO Z9 Turbo, launched in April 2024, featured a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen with the same resolution and refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It debuted at a competitive starting price of under $300 (in China), a strategy the Z10 Turbo might replicate.

Finally, the era of 7,000 mAh capacity batteries is here!
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

