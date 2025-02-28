iPhones and Android smartphones connect to the network in shockingly different ways

Android phones

iPhone 16e , the Android phones tackle the challenge of finding a connection.

In the vid, GeekerWan shows a curious comparison between the new, the iPhone 16 , and the Xiaomi 15 , and illustrates the differences between how iPhones andtackle the challenge of finding a connection.





Quick tip: the video is available with English subtitles.







Android phones

Recommended Stories

After some time, the phone slowly realizes the signal has been lost and drops connectivity bars one by one before there are officially none left.





By the way, on some Android models, this approach can be a real battery guzzler. In just a few minutes, you might see your battery percentage drop faster than your motivation on a Monday morning - depending on the hardware, of course.