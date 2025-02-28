GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

iPhones and Android smartphones connect to the network in shockingly different ways

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Android iPhone
The IPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S25 Ultra next to each other on a green background.
We all know that Android and iPhones have their own way of doing things - Android offers nearly endless customization, while iPhones keep things simple and streamlined. Android phones tend to present new and sometimes experimental features, while iPhones keep it more conservative.

But these differences go beyond just looks and features; they even affect the basic task of how the devices search for a network signal. A new comparison from GeekerWan, who runs some pretty in-depth smartphone tests, reveals how iPhones and Android phones handle weak or lost connectivity differently - one prioritizing battery life, the other focusing on speed.

In the vid, GeekerWan shows a curious comparison between the new iPhone 16e, the iPhone 16, and the Xiaomi 15, and illustrates the differences between how iPhones and Android phones tackle the challenge of finding a connection.

Video Thumbnail
Quick tip: the video is available with English subtitles.

When first connected, the iPhone (as usual) starts searching for a network. It makes roughly three serious attempts to connect, and if there's no connectivity, it enters a state where it's making weak attempts to search and then abandons ship. 

Curiously enough, once it discovers there's no network, the iPhone doesn't really go back to searching for a signal again even when the network is back. To bring back the search for an available network, airplane mode has to be activated and then turned off.

Because of this behavior, iPhone users have to master the skill of switching airplane mode on and off during a subway ride, for example, where the internet signal may be lost and then available again.

This most likely happens because Apple prioritizes power saving. If the iPhone determines there's no connectivity, it needs to be forced to check again with airplane mode, instead of continuously searching for a network.

Android phones have a different approach. They seem to be searching continuously once the signal drops and are able to quickly find it on their own without needing the user to prompt them by toggling airplane mode off and on. This method allows for a faster reconnection once the signal is back, and doesn't require any user input.

Recommended Stories
But Android's approach isn't without flaws either. During the video, GeekerWan demonstrates how the Xiaomi struggles to realize the network has been lost, and continuously shows four bars of connectivity for long seconds after there's none. You are unable to refresh websites or run a network speed test (because there's no signal) but the phone still shows that there is.

After some time, the phone slowly realizes the signal has been lost and drops connectivity bars one by one before there are officially none left.

By the way, on some Android models, this approach can be a real battery guzzler. In just a few minutes, you might see your battery percentage drop faster than your motivation on a Monday morning - depending on the hardware, of course.

These two different approaches to connecting to the network illustrate once again another difference between Android and iPhone. Android prioritizes the speed with which the internet connectivity is recovered, thus risking the use of more battery power if there's no signal for a long period of time. Meanwhile, Apple's take is that you'll need the battery more than immediately find the signal once it's back (and yep, you'll have to manually force the iPhone to search once more). 
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Nokia is on its way to deploy the first cellular network on the Moon
Nokia is on its way to deploy the first cellular network on the Moon
Best Buy matches Amazon's Google Pixel Tablet discount, saving you $120 on the 256GB variant
Best Buy matches Amazon's Google Pixel Tablet discount, saving you $120 on the 256GB variant
Nothing just revealed what the Phone (3a) 's new mysterious button really does
Nothing just revealed what the Phone (3a) 's new mysterious button really does
TikTok uncertainty hurts not just US, but UK influencers as well
TikTok uncertainty hurts not just US, but UK influencers as well
The most powerful Android tablet tipped to arrive in April
The most powerful Android tablet tipped to arrive in April
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has broken a sales record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has broken a sales record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless