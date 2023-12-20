Soldier's iPhone X saves his life by intercepting a bullet
It's a story that we've written before. In 2016, we told you about a Nokia 301 that took a bullet for its owner saving his life. The photo, showing the bullet embedded in the back of the phone, is an incredible sight. A Moto G5 that had an "Incredible Hulk" case on it also protected its owner and paid the ultimate price after getting shot at during an armed robbery. Remember the HTC EVO 3D? That phone also joined the list of models that intercepted bullets that might have killed their owners.
And let's not forget the iPhone. In 2015 an undisclosed model kept a 24-year-old alive by stopping a bullet fired by a mugger, and last year a Ukrainian soldier's iPhone 11 Pro was shattered by a bullet saving his life. Amazingly, the bullet did not penetrate the casing of the device.
Not all superheroes wear capes. Some have a touchscreen. According to a tweet disseminated from the Living Lchaim "X" account, an Israeli soldier had his life saved when his iPhone stopped a bullet meant for the soldier and saved his life. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rabbi Rabi Shai Graucher presented the young man with a new iPhone.
His phone literally STOPPED a bullet & saved his life.So Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) & Shai Graucher went to gift him with a new one.
“You are our heroes and together we will win"
Many iPhones and iPads donated by the Book and Schottenstein Families
The video accompanying the tweet shows what appears to be an iPhone X with a bullet hole in the display. The phone was wearing some type of rugged case although it wouldn't have been able to stop the projectile. Besides the soldier whose life was spared thanks to his iPhone, other soldiers also received a new iPhone 15 series handset.
The iPhone is protected from dust and clear water (with limitations, of course) and there have been some incredible stories over the years. An iPhone X fell into the river while its owner was in a canoe. 10 months later, the device was found by someone else, dried with an airline and compressor, and when the charger was plugged in the next day, the device worked. Using a photo of the phone's owner and his wife which was used as wallpaper on the lock screen, the guy who found the device and cleaned it out was able to contact the owner of the phone to secure a reunion.
The Kevlar back on 2014's Motorola Droid Turbo
While smartphones aren't built to withstand a bullet piercing their casings, you might recall that Motorola used Kevlar on the back of several phones including the Droid Ultra, the Droid Razr, and others. Kevlar is a material often found on bulletproof vests although Motorola was using it to protect these models from drops.
