Wartime hero: iPhone 11 Pro stops bullet from hurting Ukrainian soldier

Reddit video regarding the Apple iPhone 11 Pro saving the life of a Ukrainian soldier may put an end to the debate on which company makes the most durable phones.





Per the video, a Ukrainian soldier had an iPhone 11 Pro in his plate carrier and when a bullet was fired at him, it hit the phone instead of hurting him. Plates carriers are vests worn by military members who engage in combat. The vest is equipped with protective gear such as trauma plates to protect the wearer.





The military person did have a plate but it was behind the iPhone 11 Pro. The phone did take a beating, but the bullet did not penetrate it, which is a testament to its durability.





The iPhone 11 Pro came out in 2019 and was one of the best phones of its time. It features a custom Corning glass and a stainless steel structural band. Drop tests that were carried out at that time had shown that the phone was quite tough, but who would have thought it would be taking bullets for people one day.





Having said that, it's still best to protect your phone with a case, as even if it doesn't shatter after a fall, it will likely stop functioning as before.





Four months back, a video doing rounds on Reddit said that a Russian soldier had replaced his armor plate with a MacBook, so maybe Apple's gear is more resilient than anybody thought.





At the end of the day, we all mourn for losses that wars cause and hope and wish for a peaceful world, a world where phones will continue to be used as communication devices and not armors.



