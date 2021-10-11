Moto G5 stops a bullet during an armed robbery saving its owner's life

Moto G5 stops a bullet during an armed robbery saving its owner's life4
According to the Daily Mail, a phone saved the life of a person who was shot during an armed robbery in Brazil. Ironically, the case had a picture of Marvel's bulletproof character The Incredible Hulk on it and was protecting a Moto G5 handset that stopped the missile. Thanks to the device, the bullet fired by the mugger never penetrated the victim's skin.
As for the man's Moto G5, it was a goner with a severely shattered screen and internal damage created by the bullet. But the Moto G5 is a budget model and replacing it shouldn't hurt the man's wallet at all.
A perfectly positioned smartphone has been the difference between life and death several times before. Going through the PhoneArena archives we found a case back in 2014 when a Samsung Galaxy Mega and its 6.3-inch display got in the way of a bullet meant for its owner. The following year an iPhone took a bullet for its owner. And the HTC EVO 3D is also on the list of handsets that paid the ultimate price for stopping a bullet that otherwise might have ended someone's life.