iPhone users just got a Journal app. Why would you use it, and do you even need it when you have the Notes app?

iOS 17.2 is now available, bringing a brand-new app named Journal. And now, as we're nearing the end of 2024, it's an ideal time to be doing some self-reflection. Now, you may be wondering why would you need a Journal app on your iPhone, especially when you have the Notes app. Well, let's talk about it.





Is journaling different than taking notes?





People have been journaling for quite a while. Initially, it was done in diaries, physical notebooks that you hide in a locked drawer away from curious eyes, and where you shared important things about your day. Journaling is a form of self-reflection, and doing it regularly can help you figure out things about yourself and find areas for growth.





On the other hand, note-taking is more of an administrative thing and mainly focuses on helping you remember what you need to buy or do.





Of course, nobody (or almost nobody) nowadays uses physical notebooks (I mean, I've almost forgotten how to write with a physical pen and end up with scribbles that aren't really pretty every time I try!). That's where the new Journal app comes in handy.











It's no secret that tech is there to help us get more done and be more productive and entertained. But tech can also help us with growth!





It's a busy world...





We rarely have time to just sit with ourselves, as we're constantly running around: be it work, kids, chores, projects... but self-relfecting is a vital part of becoming a better person and growing. Why? Because without you knowing yourself, what drives you or angers you, you can't move forward and evolve as a person.





The Journal app can be helpful if you forget to take time for yourself, as it can remind you to write, and also you get suggestions in case the empty page feels daunting.







What's also better about the Journal app than your regular physical diary is that you can easily add photos, videos, and other media to a journal entry. How can this help with self-reflection? Let's say you're having an active outdoorsy day and you've taken loads of photos of nature. You want to be able to remember the feeling the experience brought to you, so you put it in a Journal entry.











You're having a bad day? Maybe a quick voice note of you just saying how you're feeling can help figure things out? Sometimes, we just feel grumpy without knowing how to fix it - well, naming the emotion you're feeling is a way to bring clarity to your mind and help you start addressing the issue.





And, if you have all of these entries in your Journal app, you start to see the bigger picture about yourself and your emotions. Thus getting you to better know yourself, and making lasting changes to reach your fullest potential.





Journaling challenge: let's try this out!





You may still be thinking that there's no point in the Journal app. But you never really know before trying it out, do you? In fact, for you to start feeling the benefits of journaling and self-reflection, you need to do it regularly for some time.





Let's do a challenge together! Let's try to have at least one entry (you can do more if you want) each day for 14 days. Then, on the 14th day, let's go through our entries and try to find these three things:

What things or experiences inspire me

What situations make me angry

What can I improve about myself

See if you can find something about yourself that you didn't know!

