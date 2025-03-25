iPhone users in the EU are still missing out on this key feature, even with the latest update
While European iPhone users can finally look forward to experiencing the much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features with the upcoming iOS 18.4 update, there's still a notable omission: iPhone Mirroring will remain unavailable in the European Union. This means that despite the rollout of AI capabilities, the seamless ability to view and control your iPhone directly from your Mac will continue to be absent for users in the region.
This isn't the first instance of EU regulations impacting Apple's software features. When iOS 18 was initially announced, the company explicitly stated that Apple Intelligence wouldn't be available in the European Union due to regulatory concerns. Now, even as iOS 18.4 reaches its Release Candidate stage – the final testing phase before public launch – and brings Apple Intelligence to EU users, iPhone Mirroring is still on the sidelines. For those unfamiliar, iPhone Mirroring provides a convenient way to interact with your iPhone from your Mac, allowing you to manage notifications, respond to messages, or even run apps without needing to pick up your phone.
iPhone Mirroring onboarding process on a Mac. | Image credit — Apple
Apple has attributed this continued unavailability to "regulatory uncertainties" arising from the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a piece of EU legislation designed to foster competition within the digital sector. Apple argues that the DMA's "interoperability requirements" could potentially force them to compromise the security and integrity of their products, thus putting users at risk. Interestingly, the company hasn't fully clarified why Apple Intelligence can be launched in the EU while iPhone Mirroring faces these regulatory roadblocks. Adding to the list of features not making their way to the EU with this update is SharePlay Screen Sharing, which allows users to share their screen during FaceTime calls.
The situation creates a mixed bag for EU iPhone users. While they'll get new AI features, the continued lack of iPhone Mirroring, a feature many would appreciate, is a letdown. It highlights the challenges that tech companies face when they have to abide by different roles in different regions. Whether future updates will bring a resolution for iPhone Mirroring in the EU remains to be seen, but for now, users in the region will have to continue without this particular feature, even as other iOS 18 improvements become available.
