iPhone users in the EU are still missing out on this key feature, even with the latest update

Apple Intelligence

iOS 18

Apple has attributed this continued unavailability to "regulatory uncertainties" arising from the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a piece of EU legislation designed to foster competition within the digital sector. Apple argues that the DMA's "interoperability requirements" could potentially force them to compromise the security and integrity of their products, thus putting users at risk. Interestingly, the company hasn't fully clarified whycan be launched in the EU while iPhone Mirroring faces these regulatory roadblocks. Adding to the list of features not making their way to the EU with this update is SharePlay Screen Sharing, which allows users to share their screen during FaceTime calls.The situation creates a mixed bag for EU iPhone users. While they'll get new AI features, the continued lack of iPhone Mirroring, a feature many would appreciate, is a letdown. It highlights the challenges that tech companies face when they have to abide by different roles in different regions. Whether future updates will bring a resolution for iPhone Mirroring in the EU remains to be seen, but for now, users in the region will have to continue without this particular feature, even as otherimprovements become available.