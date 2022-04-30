Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing



Just yesterday we showed you an image of all four iPhone 14 front panels that was originally posted on Weibo. Allegedly, the images came from a leak inside Apple's supply chain and confirmed a few things. The panels show that there will be no iPhone mini this year after the phone sold so poorly last year. Instead, as expected, Apple will release two 6.1-inch phones and two 6.7-inch models.





The 2022 iPhone lineup will include the iPhone 14 (6.1-inches), the iPhone 14 Max (6.7-inches), the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inches), and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inches). The leak indicates that the Pro variants will have the new "i-shaped" cutout replacing the notch while the latter will still be found on the non-Pro variants of the phone. The Pro` models will be slightly taller with more rounded corners and thinner, symmetrical bezels.



Apple's rumored decision to reuse the A15 Bionic chipset could backfire and might not go over well with consumers







One of the most controversial issues swirling around the iPhone 14 series has to do with the chipsets Apple reportedly plans on deploying on the new phones. While the Pro variants are expected to be powered by the new 4nm A16 Bionic, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to feature the return of last year's 5nm A15 Bionic. This would be the first time that Apple has reused the previous year's chipset on any new iPhone model.





And if you think that Apple is going to cut the pricing of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max because they will be powered by last year's chipset, take another guess. Still, with the new lineup, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that the non-Pro buyers will now be able to buy the largest-screened iPhone and expects this year's 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max to be about $200 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the same-sized display.





Based on Gurman's comment and the $1,099 starting price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Max could be priced at $899 which would be an attractive price for the 6.7-inch non-Pro model. But previous leaks call for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to carry starting prices of $1,099 and $1,199 respectively. If that is the case, we could see starting prices of $799 for the iPhone 14, $999 for the iPhone 14 Max, $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro, and $1,199 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple seeks to widen the gap between the iPhone's Pro and non-Pro models







Apple has been looking to widen the gap between Non-Pro and Pro models which is why the 48MP camera sensor is expected to be found on the pricier models along with the 120Hz ProMotion display. Other differences include the replacement of the notch on the Pro units with the "i-shaped" cutout. But asking iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max users to accept Apple's plan to reuse the A15 Bionic might be too much to ask.





Here's the bottom line. If Apple prices the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max at $999, you might be able to spend just $100 for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro with the new "i-shaped" cutout, a 48MP camera, a larger battery, a more powerful and energy-conserving chipset, and the 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion screen. For just $200 more, you could purchase the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max with everything on the iPhone 14 Pro but with an even larger battery and screen.





And considering that you can finance your purchase over 36 months without interest from major carriers, we are talking about adding $2.77-$5.54 a month to go from an iPhone 14 Max to an iPhone 14 Pro or an iPhone 14 Pro Max, consumers might have the toughest buying decision when trying to pick out the iPhone 14 model that fits their needs, wants, and budget.



