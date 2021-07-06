$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apple

iPhone assembler Foxconn revenue increased by 20% in Q2; Strong iPhone 12 sales continue

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
iPhone assembler Foxconn revenue increased by 20% in Q2; Strong iPhone 12 sales continue
According to Bloomberg, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn) has reported a 20% increase in Q2 revenue. In the last three months, the company posted $48.7 billion in total revenue. This is mostly attributed to the still ongoing COVID pandemic, which increases demand for electronics.

Foxconn assembles not only the iPhone but also gaming consoles and internet servers. As more and more people have to work from home, demand for such tech products is high.

This report further confirms Apple’s strong iPhone 12 sale numbers, with previous reports saying Apple could even surpass its previous record for most phones sold in a year, which is currently held by the iPhone 6 series.

The Cupertino company released its hit iPhone 12-series back in October 2020. The iPhone 12 models were the first iPhones to support mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks. Apple’s 2020 lineup also featured the company’s A14 chip and new 12MP camera setups.

With pricing for the iPhone 12 devices starting at $699 for the 12 mini and going up to $1,099 for the base iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple’s strong sales are not so surprising, as it offered a good choice of phones across a decent price range. Another reason for the iPhone’s strong Q1 and Q2 sales is OLED panels making their way to the base models of the series, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

Apple is expected to release its iPhone 13 series in September this year. The series’ production is said to be on schedule, as the company reportedly secured enough parts so the worldwide silicon shortage doesn’t affect its release.

The iPhone 13 should come with Apple’s new A15 processor, improved battery, smaller notch, and high-refresh rate screens for the Pro models.

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Guess which government got billed $20 million for a COVID app that few use?
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Guess which government got billed $20 million for a COVID app that few use?
Urbanista comes out with low-latency wireless earbuds for gaming
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Urbanista comes out with low-latency wireless earbuds for gaming
Alleged iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cases show off even bigger camera bumps
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Alleged iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cases show off even bigger camera bumps
Best T-Mobile deals right now
by Radoslav Minkov,  2
Best T-Mobile deals right now
Android Refresh Tuesdays – Space theme
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Android Refresh Tuesdays – Space theme
Apple renews relations with shunned supplier Pegatron for iPhone 13 mini
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Apple renews relations with shunned supplier Pegatron for iPhone 13 mini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless