iPhone assembler Foxconn revenue increased by 20% in Q2; Strong iPhone 12 sales continue

iPhone assembler Foxconn revenue increased by 20% in Q2; Strong iPhone 12 sales continue0
This report further confirms Apple’s strong iPhone 12 sale numbers, with previous reports saying Apple could even surpass its previous record for most phones sold in a year, which is currently held by the iPhone 6 series.
The Cupertino company released its hit iPhone 12-series back in October 2020. The iPhone 12 models were the first iPhones to support mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks. Apple’s 2020 lineup also featured the company’s A14 chip and new 12MP camera setups.
With pricing for the iPhone 12 devices starting at $699 for the 12 mini and going up to $1,099 for the base iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple’s strong sales are not so surprising, as it offered a good choice of phones across a decent price range. Another reason for the iPhone’s strong Q1 and Q2 sales is OLED panels making their way to the base models of the series, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.
Apple is expected to release its iPhone 13 series in September this year. The series’ production is said to be on schedule, as the company reportedly secured enough parts so the worldwide silicon shortage doesn’t affect its release.
The iPhone 13 should come with Apple’s new A15 processor, improved battery, smaller notch, and high-refresh rate screens for the Pro models.
