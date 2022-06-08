Apple sparks outcry for axing support for iPhone 7 duo with iOS 16





iPhone 7 didn’t have to lose iOS support, all you had to do was limit some of the lockscreen customizations and then the iPhone 7 could run iOS 16. — Shawn Murphy (@iPodee) June 7, 2022







Apple has a reputation for long-term software support. 2015's iPhone 6S got its last update with iOS 15. Thus it was natural for iPhone 7 users to assume that they would get iOS 16, which brings a host of new features including edit and undo send for iMessages, customizable lock screen, and improvements to Mail and Map apps. Only iPhone 8 and later models support iOS 16, meaning Apple has ended support for the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, and OG iPhone SE.





As noted by MacRumors , there is no plausible reason as to why Apple has dropped support for the iPhone 7 duo. Granted, the phones came out in 2016 and feature the 16nm Apple A10 Fusion chip, but the SoC seems capable of running the new version of the operating system, given that iPadOS 16, which is based on iOS 16, will come to the sixth and seventh-generation iPad, which are both powered by the same A10 chip. In fact, iPadOS 16 will also be rolled out to the fifth-generation iPad which is powered by the A9 chip which is older and less powerful than the A19 Fusion.













Apple could have disabled some resource-intensive iOS 16 features on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. That would have let iPhone 7 users enjoy some long due features as well as take advantage of security patches and bug fixes. Apple may still continue to offer some security updates for the phones though, as it has done with the iPhone 5 and iPhone 6.





Having said that, the iPhone 7 received around six years of software support, which is very impressive, especially when compared to what Android phones that were released during the same time period got.





Apple to iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE and iPhone 7 users who will not be able to use iOS 16#WWDC22pic.twitter.com/1uzfjCmE5D — Kojo Darko (@Joeybneba) June 6, 2022







While iPhone 7 users are helpless in the face of the new requirements and they can only get a taste of iOS 16 by buying a supported model, there is no stopping them from voicing their frustration and many of them took to Twitter to call out Apple for this.





I love how Apple is forcing iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 users to upgrade with this iOS 16. Aggressive marketing at its best.#WWDC22pic.twitter.com/1sZu41kMy6 — DME (@dme_363) June 7, 2022



Apple disappointed me because it turned off software support for no reason for iPhone 7, 7 plus, MacBook Air 2017, MacBook Pro 2016. We want ios 16 and macOS Ventura on these devices because they are still capable. @Apple that’s a big shame for you. — Marius ASLAN (@AslanMarius) June 6, 2022

